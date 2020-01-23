However, history has not been nice for teams that have lost superstar players, so most predictions have linked the Leonard-less Raptors this year as a regular team. Expectations Ujiri had made some wholesale changes in a reconstruction effort.

But they are just a race behind Miami for second place in the East, and captured their fifth consecutive win on Wednesday when they defeated Philadelphia 107-95. That is despite a result of major injuries to major players Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Gasol, Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet.

Do they have a championship in them?

“We die while we try, that’s for sure. I know those guys and they die trying. You see them, you see the attitude. I know no one, no one here in this place, would tell me they thought we were going to be fighting for second in the east, “Ujiri said after talking to a crowd of about 300 people.” There is not one person who thought that with a champion player like Kawhi who leaves. These guys have been staged and we appreciate what they have done. “

Ujiri raged when he was asked if his team had valuable assets for the trading bloc.

“I don’t see our team and our players as pieces, honest and valuable,” he said. “If people mention items and possessions, it’s not right for me. I see our players as basketball players and people.

“If we do something, it comes from the fact that we think this gives us a chance or a greater chance, and at the moment I think we have that chance, if we continue to play ball and keep figuring it out. I am proud of the boys and I see them as what we have. You never know what those days bring you, but I am really proud of our boys.

While Leonard is away, the confidence to win remains. The Raptors have shown during their season full of injuries that they know how to win – and it goes beyond just the key players. In Wednesday’s win, six players scored 16 or more points.

“It only shows how versatile we are and how many good players we have, we have many guys who can put the ball in the basket and many guys who can do different things and I think it just fits well,” Norman Said Powell. “We have many boys who are sandy and tough. We are going to fight to find out.”

The Raptors (30-14) could make up some ground in the Eastern Conference in the coming weeks, as only three of their next 13 games are against teams with winning records. Toronto is facing the Knicks (12-33) in New York on Friday.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 23, 2020.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press