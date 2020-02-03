SALT LAKE CITY – Virginia is perhaps 2,000 miles away, but it was at the heart of Uintah County’s public meeting last week, where the district committee voted unanimously to become the state’s first second amendment.

Police in communities in eastern Utah, including the provincial capital of Vernal, will no longer enforce the arms laws passed by state and federal legislators that are considered unconstitutional by provincial officials. More than 400 municipalities across the country have adopted similar resolutions, according to The Trace, a non-profit media outlet specializing in arms reporting.

“There is definitely a movement in some of our more liberal neighbors and fellow states such as Virginia that their governor and state legislator is trying to take action regarding the right to keep and bear arms,” ​​said John Stearmer, Uintah County Deputy Prosecutor, who outlined the details of the regulation on Wednesday.

The regulation, which will take effect later this month, deems any attempt to limit possession of weapons in Uintah County illegal. This includes any new federal or state law that prohibits or restricts the possession of firearms and firearm accessories, taxes or duties imposed on firearms that are not customary for other goods and the registration or tracking of firearms or firearms holders.

Uintah County employees who enforce laws that are illegal under the ordinance may be accused of a class B crime.

“It is all about Uintah County employees and financing,” said County Commissioner Bill Stringer Monday.

The regulation also makes exceptions for criminals and other persons who are currently not allowed to own a weapon and does not affect the prosecution of a crime using a firearm, officials note.

Residents of Uintah County during last week’s meeting were overwhelmingly in favor of the measure, including Sheriff Steve Labrum.

“I appreciate the thought of our commissioners and the opportunity to pass this on,” he said. “We don’t want to catch up like Virginia and have four provinces that run the entire state.”

The meeting came a day before the Virginia Senate has adopted seven bills that, among other things, have adopted red-flag laws and universal background checks, the most recent step in a month-long attempt to revise state arms laws.

Virginia’s urge for arms reform has received intense support and condemnation – The Trace reported that more than 120 cities, towns, and provinces in Virginia have declared themselves as second change reserves over the past year. Last month, thousands of armed protesters flocked to the capital to protest against arms restrictions.

Weapons are also a hot topic in the week-long legislative session in Utah. Laws with red flags, universal background checks and safe firearm storage were the focus of three bills that were introduced by legislators last week.

Stringer said the regulation was a preventative measure to combat the adoption of laws that he considered unconstitutional.

“I’m actually a little sad that we have to do this, but I think it’s necessary,” he said. “I don’t want to be in Virginia where those provinces pass this on as a defense against action being taken.”

Stringer also said that several provinces in Utah are considering similar resolutions and have approached him for copies of the regulation.

Although Stearmer claimed that the regulation adheres to the constitution, the legality of other sanctuaries of the second amendment has been questioned.

According to The Trace, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said these resolutions “have no legal force”; Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said that any sheriff who chooses not to enforce recent arms laws would be held liable; and the Colorado Attorney General, Phil Weiser, said that sheriffs who are not going to enforce state arms laws should resign.