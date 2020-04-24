Uichico finds a niche as a coach mentor

Jong Uichico, a nine-time PBA champion coach who retired a few months after competitive basketball, found satisfaction in thousands of tactics across the country.

Uichico currently heads the Samaipo Basketball Pilipine (SBP) Coaching Academy. This initiative provides an opportunity for provincial mentors to learn about key coaching structures and settings.

This is a completely different environment to which Uichico is accustomed, having led PBA coaches since 1993. As an assistant in San Miguel.

“It’s my way of bringing back a sport that was good for me,” Uichico told the researcher about his role he took on almost two years ago.

The Philippines may be a country of the basketball mind where almost everyone has their own opinion of the game, but Uichico – a coaching clinic leading during his travels – has noticed that there is a vacuum at the educational level.

“Many of our coaches are willing and committed to learning,” Uichico, 57, stressed that SBP Academy has now accredited more than 2,000 coaches after he and his staff reached nearly 50 provinces from Kidapavan. in the south and Tuguegarao in the north.

Online sessions

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic did not stop Uichico from sharing his knowledge, as he posted several training videos on social media and asked coaches questions that he could answer in online sessions in the future.

“This is important (for coaches) because the way they teach our young players will be the foundation of the country’s basketball future,” Uichico said.

“We are a country of basketball crazy, but it is definitely more of a basketball crazy country. The structure is not completely distant to the lowest level. We do not want other countries to leave us. “The last coach of Uichico was last year, when he was the head coach of Bataan Risers in the third season of MPBL.

But after asking questions to management, which included late salaries, Uichico shared in several ways.

Uichico is still open to coaching, but so far believes coaches are mentors.

“I just want to contribute to improving the level of coaching in the country.”

