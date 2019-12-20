Uh-oh: advanced driver assistance systems are making us bad drivers

Loading...

An amazing report says that advanced driver assistance leads to distracted drivers

Greg Nichols explains to Karen Roby that we can be innovating from good driving habits. Read more: https://zd.net/2Z3ug1a

Advanced driver assistance systems are becoming the norm even in mid-level cars. For security advocates, that seems good news: systems designed to prevent accidents should, after all, result in fewer accidents.

But what if that thought is flawed? A new AAA report suggests that that might be the case and that our increasing use of driver assistance systems may actually be resulting in higher rates of distracted driving.

"This study takes home that committed drivers are the key to staying safe," says Stefan Heck, CEO of Nauto, which manufactures driver monitoring technology. "The current ADAS only looks at what is in front of the vehicle and we know that 94% of collisions involve human errors that can only be detected by understanding what the driver is doing. Distracted driving is increasing as the next major health epidemic, the main cause of fatal collisions and injuries. It is imperative that car manufacturers incorporate technology that does not numb drivers with a false sense of security and, instead, keep them focused on the road, whatever happens. "

The goal of advanced driver assistance systems, of course, is to increase traffic safety and driving comfort. But it is important to remember that this is automation at an intermediate level, not complete automation. What that means is that there is still a great safety load for the driver to maintain control of the vehicle and awareness of the situation.

The AAA report set out to determine whether these advanced safety systems really resulted in drivers being distracted at a faster rate. AAA partnered with the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, which used data from two previous driving studies.

And the results are not great.

Data from one of these studies indicate that the simultaneous use of advanced driver assistance systems was associated with a 50% increase in the likelihood of participating in any form of secondary task and an 80% increase in the likelihood of participating in visual tasks and / or manual secondary tasks, compared to the same controllers that did not use the automated system.

In the other study, errors related to speeding were present 19% of the time when driver assistance systems were in use, a higher rate than when driver assistance was available but disabled.

In the same study, sleepy driving was most frequently present when driver assistance systems were active (5.4% of the time versus 3.4% when no system was active), indicating a possible detrimental effect of the use of automation associated with The driver's alert status.

There was some variation in the data. Remember that the AAA report analyzed two sets of data, and sometimes the results disagreed with each other, with a set of data that suggests a stronger or weaker correlation between the use of driver assistance systems and distracted driving. .

But that variation is also significant. One of the data sets, for example, was collected when these semi-autonomous systems were still quite novel in cars, which means that the majority of the study group had not had much prior exposure. Distracted driving between this group was typically lower when autonomous systems were in use.

So why, then, does the other data set indicate that distracted driving increased with the use of these safety systems? The answer may be in the exposure of the test group to the technology. In the second data set, the test group was more familiar with lane assistance and other driver assistance technologies. As the systems were no longer novel, attention seemed to diminish further.

The implication is that over time, these security systems can really erode our attention. And that is dangerous, because it could indicate that we are becoming less aware behind the wheel and that technologies designed to keep us safe will actually have diminishing returns over time.

Food to go? No matter how smart your car is, it is worth paying attention.