Ugly fight breaks out at Kansas State-Kansas basketball game

Kansas and Kansas State, ranked third, ended their bitter showdown on Tuesday night with a savage scrum behind the basket that included punches, thrusts and at least one player picking up a stool, moments after the Jayhawks tried to dribble time on their 81-60. Silvio De Sousa was stripped by DaJuan Gordon of the Wildcats near the midfield and Gordon attempted to make a layup. The big Jayhawks man recovered and blocked his shot, sending Gordon to the ground, then rose above him barking. This triggered benches to empty and punches to be thrown into what amounted to a rugby scrum. At one point, De Sousa took a stool and held it over his head before assistant coach Jerrance Howard took it from him. It took both coaching staff and security to separate the teams. Then, adding to the bizarre finish, the two teams were recalled from the locker room by the officials and a tenth of a second was entered on the clock. Kansas State threw technical free throws at the boos of a few thousand fans remaining – requiring a change in the final score. “Well, it’s obviously an embarrassment,” said Jayhawks coach Bill Self. “It’s not something to be proud of. What happened showed no sign of tenacity. It is a sign of immaturity and selfishness more than tenacity. Christian Braun scored a career high of 20 points, Devon Dotson added 18 and Udoka Azubuike finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds for Kansas, who defeated the Wildcats for the 14th consecutive time at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks, who lost to Baylor 10 days ago, also avoided consecutive home defeats for the first time since 1988-89. Xavier Sneed had 16 points and David Sloan 14 for the Wildcats (8-10, 1-5), who continue to struggle on the road. They lost all three league competitions away from the Bramlage Coliseum after going 7-2 at those games a year ago when they tied Texas Tech for the Big 12 title – ending the record streak of 14. Jayhawks consecutive championships. a comfortable lead of 39-23 at break, and all of that – and some of the others – came in a 19-2 run in the middle of the first half that wiped out just about any chance of upset. It started when Braun hit the first of what would become three 3 points in the first year during the charge. It continued when the Jayhawks forced the Wildcats to a series of puff and easy miss layups, a pair of missed free throws, a shot clock violation and five turnovers that left coach Bruce Weber dabbing his feet in frustration . Braun hit 3 more, giving the Jayhawks a 26-9 lead with less than 10 minutes to go. Braun, who played just four minutes last weekend in Texas, hit another one beyond the arc as the shot clock stopped to start the second half. and Kansas more than doubled its biggest rival at 47-23 before the Wildcats showed life. Loan started his own race with an easy basket, then followed Sneed’s race with two others. Cartier Diarra responded to fans who heckled him all night long from an early air balloon by adding a layup, and Gordon at 3 points crowned a streak of 13-2 that allowed Kansas State to hold within 49-36 with about 14 minutes to play. Braun responded with another 3 in another big round that allowed the Jayhawks to put the game aside.BIG PICTUREKansas State was playing their third straight ranked opponent, and should have come in with some momentum after a win easy on then-No. 12 West Virginia. But after hanging out with the Jayhawks for the first few minutes, a sloppy game and their inability to convert the lay-ups to the rim level allowed Kansas to continue the race that defined the game. UP NEXTKansas State surrenders Alabama Saturday for the Big 12-SEC Challenge. Kansas hosts former Texas coach Rick Barnes with Tennessee on Saturday.

Kansas and Kansas State, ranked third, ended their bitter showdown on Tuesday night with a savage scrum behind the basket that included punches, thrusts and at least one player picking up a stool, moments after the Jayhawks tried to dribble time on their 81-60. victory.

Silvio De Sousa was stripped by DaJuan Gordon of the Wildcats near the half-court and Gordon tried to make a layup. The big Jayhawks man recovered and blocked his shot, sending Gordon to the ground, then rose above him barking. This triggered benches to empty and punches to be thrown into what amounted to a rugby scrum. At one point, De Sousa took a stool and held it over his head before assistant coach Jerrance Howard took it from him.

It took both coaching staff and security to separate the teams. Then, adding to the bizarre finish, the two teams were recalled from the locker room by the officials and a tenth of a second was entered on the clock. Kansas State threw technical free throws at the boos of a few thousand fans remaining – which required a change in the final score.

“Well, it’s obviously embarrassing,” said Jayhawks coach Bill Self. “It’s not something to be proud of. What happened showed no sign of tenacity. It is a sign of immaturity and selfishness more than tenacity. “

Christian Braun scored a career high of 20 points, Devon Dotson added 18 and Udoka Azubuike finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds for Kansas, who beat the Wildcats for the 14th consecutive time at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks, who lost to Baylor 10 days ago, also avoided consecutive home losses for the first time since 1988-1989.

Xavier Sneed collected 16 points and David Sloan 14 for the Wildcats (8-10, 1-5), who continue to fight on the road. They lost all three championship competitions away from the Bramlage Coliseum after going 7-2 at those games a year ago when they tied Texas Tech for the Big 12 title – ending the record streak of 14 consecutive championships. Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks built a comfortable 39-23 lead at the break, and all of that – and some others – came during a 19-2 run halfway through the first half which torpedoed roughly n no matter what chance of upheaval.

It started when Braun hit the first of what would become three 3 points in the first year during the charge. It continued when the Jayhawks forced the Wildcats to a series of easy puff and miss layups, a pair of missed free throws, a shot clock violation and five turnovers that left coach Bruce Weber kicking his feet. frustration.

The race ended – as it should – with Braun hitting 3 more, giving the Jayhawks a 26-9 lead with less than 10 minutes to go.

Braun, who played just four minutes last weekend in Texas, hit another one outside the arc as the shot clock fell to start the second half, and Kansas more than doubled his biggest rival at 47-23 before the Wildcats show life. .

Sloan started his own race with an easy basket, then followed one with Sneed along with two others. Cartier Diarra responded to fans who heckled him all night from an early air balloon by adding a layup, and 3-point Gordon capped a 13-2 run that brought Kansas State back within 49-36 with about 14 minutes to play. Game.

Braun responded with another 3 in another big heat that allowed the Jayhawks to put the game aside.

BIG IMAGE

Kansas State was playing its third consecutive ranked opponent, and should have come in with some momentum after an easy win over then-No. 12 West Virginia. But after hanging with the Jayhawks in the first few minutes, a sloppy game and their inability to convert the lay-ups to the rim level allowed Kansas to continue the race that defined the game.

NEXT

Kansas State heads to Alabama for the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Saturday.

Kansas hosts former Texas coach Rick Barnes with Tennessee on Saturday.

.