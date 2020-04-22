‘Ugly Delicious’ Season 2: reintroduction of David Chang

Even if you are not a food lover, you probably know who David Chang is. The Korean American chef behind the Momofuku restaurant empire arrived on the scene in New York in 2004, his fingers raised for everything that represented the establishment. He made an exquisite beauty of the humble pork bun and ramen in a minimalist space in East Village that was quickly imitated around the world. Chang did not invent the bad boy chef’s cliché, but he did verify many key qualities: he cursed a blue streak in the interviews. His cooking tirades were legendary. In his dining rooms, the seats were uncomfortable and the music was loud. Certain dishes on his menus – a dishcloth with a pig’s head, for example – have practically challenged you to eat them. The overall vibe was a cool shrug that the diners loved: don’t you like what’s going on here? Kiss my ass.

But beneath the surface, there were waves of complexity. Chang was a perfectionist largely because of a feeling of insecurity. He didn’t think he was the best chef (despite numerous awards to the contrary), but he would work the hardest. And if you were on his team and dared to think you were the best chef, or that you didn’t have to work as hard, he would gladly show you (OK, furiously) the door. If there is one thing like a neurotic blower, it is Chang. And as hard as Chang was on his staff, over the years he built his business around them, giving a different sous chef the keys to cooking one restaurant after another, urging them to become crazy, big and weird.

The turmoil that made Chang an excellent chef and restaurateur has made his presence more uneven in the world of television. In 2012, in the first season of the award-winning PBS series produced by Anthony Bourdain The spirit of a chef, Chang was childish and kindly bro-y, eager to show what he knew. Six years later, he launched his own show on Netflix, Ugly Delicious, a sinuous exploration of its culinary identity. In episodes covering pizzas, tacos and barbecues, he travels the country and the world with his friends, stubborn and growling and questioning constantly, as he usually does. (Hot catch: “I don’t like tacos as much as everyone. I prefer to eat a more delicious Peking duck.”) Almost every episode features an elevator co-organizer of culinary writer Peter Meehan, whose presence soft balance Chang’s more turbulent energy. In terms of tone and production value, the show borrows some of the quirkiness from the beloved but now extinct Chang food magazine, Lucky Peach (80s style graphics and animation sequences, an independent soundtrack). But it lacks a clear point of view, both in the individual episodes and overall. Like his host, he is extremely ambitious, but almost everywhere.

In 2019, Netflix gave Chang Breakfast lunch dinner, more of a Bourdain-style travelogue that pairs him with famous friends. Despite the boundless curiosity that pushes him in and out of the kitchen, Chang does not seem completely at ease in the role of interviewer. On the conversational level, he is neither as penetrating nor as casual as Bourdain, his close friend and the master of the genre. Maybe that’s why B, L and D is at its best when it’s not trying, when Chang and his given traveling companion – Seth Rogen, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe and Kate McKinnon – relax in laughter and silliness.

So this is season 2 of Ugly Delicious arrived last month, just as the global shutdown was taking off, without much fanfare. There are only four episodes, compared to eight for season one. In its scope, it is not necessarily more targeted; the episodes cover, in order, cooking for children, Indian cooking, steak and the origins of meat on the spit. But from the start, something seems different. Everything is safer.

The first episode is not really about food. In the first two minutes, Chang wipes away her tears as she describes the experience of telling her parents and in-laws that he and his wife are going to have a baby. (We meet these parents in the iPhone images of the moment. They cry, he cries … what, I don’t cry, you are cry!) The rest of the episode sees Chang visiting chefs who raised children while they were at the top of their game in restoration. The genius of molecular gastronomy Wylie Dufresne reveals that he used to train cooks in his kitchen by making them make perfect vegetable purees… which were really baby food for his son. The venerable artisan baker Nancy Silverton has parked her first child in a giant bowl to keep an eye on her at work. Chang is humbled and impressed by their courage, vulnerable to his own fears.

We also spend time here with Chang’s family. In what he knows to be a little wishful thinking, he tries to compare what awaits him in his parenthood with the stress of running a restaurant. His sister warns him that his old style of management will be of no use: “You can’t scream at a baby. You can’t get mad at a baby. “(” What about aggressive whispers? “He replies.) Chang himself describes his plight – and in doing so, this whole television season – as” a great moment of calculation between the old Dave Chang and future dad Dave Chang “.

This personal growth seems to inform everything that follows. The second episode is a dive into the largely underrated and varied world of Indian cuisine. From the start, Chang admits his ignorance on this subject with openness but without shame, inviting his guides to fill this knowledge void. The model, Excellent chef host and cookbook author Padma Lakshmi prepares food for him (and teaches him the right way to eat with his hands), as does comedian Aziz Ansari’s mom. In sequences that have become more poignant, the famous Indo-American chef Floyd Cardoz, who died in March due to complications from COVID-19, welcomes Chang to the kitchen of his restaurant in Mumbai, India, for a seminar on the news Indian cuisine, then takes charge of accommodation on a mini-tour of various regions and their signature dishes.

The third episode, an ode to steak, seems almost grotesque at first when you consider it in a context of asceticism imposed by a pandemic. Chang sits in a dark, wood-paneled room at the Beatrice Inn in Manhattan, alongside two culinary writers and chef Beatrice Angie Mar, all swallowing a portion of Mastodon from lavender-infused, dry-aged fake eyes, and admitting that they judge people based on the cut of meat they order and the way they like it cooked. (Full disclosure: same.) But the episode quickly becomes both a lament for the restaurants – especially when he nods at the venerable Keens steakhouse a few blocks from the top of town, its ceiling lined with pipes smoked by the likes of Teddy Roosevelt – and a thoughtful meditation on the democratization of this special occasion food once reserved for the wealthy. “Maybe we are the problem,” Chang thought at one point to the food snobs, while discussing the merits of large retail chains like the Outback Steakhouse. It is also a rallying cry, for environmental reasons, for meat to become an occasional indulgence, rather than a staple food. “The concept of luxury”, explains the writer Lolis Elie, in an involuntarily premonitory moment, “can evolve.”

Finally, Chang opens his haunting obsession with spit-roasted meat. Shawarma, doner, gyro… Episode 4 explores all the beginnings, noting that war and oppression are what propelled this style of cooking from one region to another, as refugees fled to a new home , bringing with them their methods and traditions. Or, as Chang says, “There is so much good food that has happened from bad things.” He is in turmoil as he strolls the crowded streets and open-air markets of Istanbul, tasting pickles and signature grated beef. In Los Angeles, he practically has a cheerleader for two young Mexican immigrants whom he interviews, who were trained in a Lebanese restaurant and now run their own Lebanese fusion taco stand. Much of the conversation throughout the episode surrounds racism rooted in food culture – how Middle Eastern cuisine is not considered gourmet, but if a restaurant takes a spit and turns it horizontally, the making it French, she can charge three times more for food; how the very term “Middle East” is meaningless, oriented as it is around a Eurocentric worldview. Each minute is a love letter to open borders, a song praising migration, a testimony to the deep and intercultural ties we weave through food.

As the season draws to a close, she recalls the beginning, feeling that Chang has abandoned all pretensions of cool and lets his sweeter side prevail, on television as in life. He is always agile with cursed words. He still has a lot of opinions. He’s still looking. But the passion and the storm that drove him to chew the people who worked for him have softened into something richer. Chang notes in episode 1 that his wife, Grace, became pregnant the day after Anthony Bourdain’s death. If he was not already, Bourdain would be proud that his friend advances in unknown parts, always hungry and the heart firmly on his sleeve.