Ugandan police are holding Bobi Wine, meeting with supporters in paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The statement said that organizers have a duty to provide a “traffic assembly plan”, a sufficient number of toilets and “clearly identified nameplates”.

The police did not say whether Wine would be charged.

In a Twitter message, Wine said that he and some of his colleagues had been transferred into custody from a police station in his constituency to a farther out town of Kampala.

Robert Amsterdam, a lawyer for the activist, said on Twitter that his client and others were “arrested for no reason,” and he denounced “this violation of basic rights.”

Over the past few months, police have repeatedly prevented Wine from addressing rallies or even organizing musical concerts and saying that the events are a danger to the public.

Presidential elections are scheduled for 2021. There is growing concern that campaigns can become violent as security forces reduce the space available for opposition activists to communicate with supporters.

Wine has called for the abolition of President Yoweri Museveni, who says that young people must prepare for the leadership of the East African nation. Museveni, who has indicated that he will flee again, accuses the singer of trying to lure his supporters into riots.

Wine gained a prominent place nationwide in 2017 when, as an independent candidate, he won elections as a legislator representing a constituency near Kampala. Since then, he has successfully campaigned for other opposition candidates, raised his profile and attracted encouragement to become president.

But he faces challenges, including betrayal, related to his alleged role in an incident in 2018 where the president’s convoy with stones was attacked at a campaign event. Prosecutors have made charges of irritating the president for that incident. He is also accused of disobeying the legal authority after leading a demonstration against a tax on social media. He denies all charges.

A criminal conviction would prevent him from seeking the presidency.

The 75-year-old Museveni is eligible again after legislators have passed legislation that removes a clause in the constitution that prevents the over-75s from holding the presidency. Wine was one of those who were against the move.

Uganda has never had a peaceful transfer of power since the country became independent from Britain in 1962. Museveni has had power since 1986 and is increasingly accused by critics of wanting to rule for life.

Rodney Muhumuza, The Associated Press