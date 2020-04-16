UFOs are noticed by Asking Alexandria, From First To Last and more

(Photo via Pixebay / PhotoVision)

As if the world isn’t strange enough right now, California residents got a really bizarre sight last night when dozens of reports came in about UFO sightings, including spotting members of Ask Alexandria, From first to last and more.

Fox 10 initially reported on the sightings because countless people in different parts of the country tweeted about a straight line of planes that all flew together perfectly.

Late last night, residents of Arizona and California reported strange lights in the sky. The number of lamps reported ranges from about 10 to 20.

Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce asks that he saw multiple UFOs flying consistently in a straight line, evenly spaced. Some joked quickly, but Dorothy Martin repeats seeing the same thing.

I saw SO MANY UFOs fly in a line. Consistently. Evenly distributed. Appears from the same spot. Again and again! EVERYONE SEE THIS SHIT ????

– Ben Bruce (@benjaminbruce) April 16, 2020

I thought Alexandria was going to get sober.

– Scenically (@ScenicallyTTV) April 16, 2020

Bro I’m sober and I see this shit 😹🛸

– D O R O T H Y (@itsdorothysucka) April 16, 2020

MEEEEE SAN DIEGO JUST NOW

– D O R O T H Y (@itsdorothysucka) April 16, 2020

Countless people have said the lights were SpaceX’s Starlink satellites, but many who saw the lights said it was different. Particularly Matt Good of From First To Last agrees.

That is not what we see

– D O R O T H Y (@itsdorothysucka) April 16, 2020

I’ve seen it too. Absolutely not

– mat good (@ mattg00d) April 16, 2020

Other people have also shared their experience of seeing the lights. Below are some of their responses.

@ FOX10Phoenix at least 17 lights just flew over the valley, up in the atmosphere from SW to NE across the sky. @LukeAFB @usairforce, please tell me these are the good ones

– Dante (@DizzleAZ) April 16, 2020

@ FOX10Phoenix just saw about 20 “satellites” moving through the sky from the Gila bend to GLENDALE

– D Silvas (@WLFHNTER) April 16, 2020

Me and my two daughters saw about 15-20 solidly lit bulbs flying at high speed in a line formation in a row. Viewed through binoculars, it looked like a cluster of lights. Very high in the sky almost like satellites.

– Todd Milburn (@ tncmilburn1) April 16, 2020

They were too high and with the sidelight they were weak, so no pictures, but there was a steady 20-minute flow.

– Dante (@DizzleAZ) April 16, 2020

It was absolutely Starlink. We saw 37 sats go by from 8:16 PM to 8:34 PM. We used this website to know when to watch: https://t.co/X2of4hektx

– John Schuch (@JohnS_AZ) April 16, 2020

Short video from UFO, pic.twitter.com/fhrJHlcewr

– Gabriel (@ Gabriel12830865) April 16, 2020

What do you think of last night’s UFO sightings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

