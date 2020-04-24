UFC’s Jon Anik Believes Odds of UFC 249 Going on Are “9 Out of 10″UFC’s Jon Anik Thinks Odds of UFC 249 Occurring Are “9 Out of 10”

There’s been a great deal of motives to consider that UFC 249 will not acquire put on Might 9th as prepared. But, the male who is booked to call the card, Jon Anik, sounds all but certain UFC 249 will consider put.

Picture Credit history: UFC / YouTube

Anik presents 9/10 odds UFC 249 will transpire

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the UFC hasn’t held a card now given that March 14th. The marketing labored to maintain UFC 249 on April 18th at the Tachi Palace Resort and Casino in California. But, when a variety of officers spoke out against holding an occasion through the pandemic, the UFC postponed the show.

A lot more recently, the UFC introduced that it strategies to keep a card Could 9th, and that a bout concerning Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson will headline the display. It is been documented the UFC is planning to maintain the card in Florida, the place selected sporting activities can now be shut guiding closed doorways.

Considering that the UFC’s ideas to resume functions have been shut down various situations now, doubts about no matter if the Could 9 card will occur are comprehensible. But, though talking to MMA Junkie recently, Anik explained this.

“I do think we’re going to have a display on May possibly 9,” Anik reported. “I truly feel really convicted in that. I would say a 9/10 (odds it comes about), if you will. I stay in Florida, so these experiences are not bothering me any.

Huge picture, I imagine it is just about receiving the staff and the fighters to where ever this spot is. I sense like if any corporation can do it (the UFC can). I feel like all their ducks are in a row.

May possibly 9 simply cannot appear before long plenty of so we can demonstrate we can do a display properly and wholesome and appear out the other facet.”

“I’m working May well 9,” Anik claimed. “I will be there and relying on in which it is, I’ll both generate or fly and discover a way. I have a whole lot of regard for the virus.

I have read from a good deal of respiratory therapists privately and publicly, and I have a great deal of respect for the health care local community and the virus. But at some issue us in the live party business, we’re going to have to rip off the BAND-Aid and go again to do the job.

Specifically when the executives, Dana White currently being chief amongst them, are putting them selves in a place to attempt to get again.

“You can be sure we will be masked and gloved nearly right up right until showtime until finally we’re spitting commentary in the way of the fighters or what ever we’re accomplishing.

We’ll be using a good deal of safeguards definitely, and I’m absolutely sure the issues we have now will be answered leading up to Might 9.”

Is Anik proper?

As it stands proper now, until authorities in Florida make your mind up to re-enact the limits once more, it does search like UFC 249 will come about. A extra pressing question is, on the other hand, will all of the planned fights go through? Will all the booked fighters be medically cleared to battle?

Ideally, everybody included with the card comes in Florida superior to go, and anyone emerges from the celebration wholesome and harmless.