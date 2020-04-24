UFC to keep 3 shows with out fans in Jacksonville, Florida

(AP) – The UFC is returning to level of competition on May well 9 for a few displays without fans in eight times in Jacksonville, Florida.

The mixed martial arts advertising announced its strategies Friday to return to motion following postponing and canceling quite a few demonstrates owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

UFC 249 will be held May 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville with no supporters in attendance. The spend-for every-look at present will continue to be headlined by Tony Ferguson’s interim lightweight title bout towards Justin Gaethje.

UFC President Dana White also designs to hold displays on May well 13 and May 16 at the exact same arena in northern Florida. Only “essential personnel” will be in the arena, according to White.

“I can not hold out to produce some terrific fights for the fans,” White stated in a statement. “My group is prepared to go and the fighters are enthusiastic to get again in there with these back-to-again functions.”

The UFC has been out of action given that keeping a whole battle card in an vacant arena in Brazil on March 14. But White has been determined to return to action although the relaxation of the sports activities globe continues to be shut down.

UFC 249 was nearly held on tribal land in central California on April 18, but the exhibit was postponed April 9 at the insistence of ESPN and Disney, the UFC’s broadcast associates. Well known California state officials ended up opposed to the UFC’s system to keep a demonstrate there. Nevertheless, the promotion’s plans have pleased Florida officials, which includes the Florida Condition Boxing Fee, which regulates MMA in the condition.

“The UFC business is a renowned amusement brand name that is introduced a harmless and practical program to use this Jacksonville spot, and we are thrilled to have our city highlighted nationally,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry mentioned.

ESPN also is on board with White’s present prepare, according to a statement issued by the community: “Sports play an critical part in people’s life and can deliver moments of escape in difficult times. We glance ahead to bringing UFC to enthusiasts yet again.”

The UFC issued a quick assertion about its well being and safety safeguards for the shows in Florida. The advertising claims all athletes and personnel will be held to “a amount of precautionary actions, these kinds of as taking part in superior health care screenings and temperature checks and pursuing social distancing guidelines.”

UFC 249 will include things like two title fights, with bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo defending his belt versus former champion Dominick Cruz. The card also features a heavyweight bout involving contenders Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, alongside with a matchup of veteran contenders Anthony Pettis and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Only a couple of UFC fighters have voiced problem about White’s resolve to continue to keep combating amid the pandemic, and most have been publicly keen to return inspite of the throughout the world overall health considerations. MMA fighters traditionally really do not get compensated except they compete, whilst Bellator and other promotions have specified aid to their fighters in the latest weeks after shutting down.