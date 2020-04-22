UFC to Hold Might 9th PPV in Florida

The UFC’s a great deal-reviewed, subsequent pay back-per-perspective event has taken place nevertheless. But, it appears to be like like the promotion has taken a big stage toward keeping a May 9th card as prepared.

Florida to reportedly host upcoming UFC PPV

Not long after the UFC’s programs to maintain a card on April 18th in California was punted, because of to the coronavirus pandemic, Dana White documented the UFC was operating on maintain an function, May possibly 9th.

Given that then, White has pointed out the UFC’s Apex Facility in Las Vegas as a doable location for forthcoming playing cards, as perfectly as a personal island. But, as it stands appropriate now, it’s not obvious if sporting occasions will be allowed in Nevada up coming month.

Well, on Tuesday, MMA Fighting reported that resources say the UFC is preparing to hold the Might 9th card in Florida. The card’s formal locale has still to be disclosed.

But the report states fighters will vacation to Jacksonville and then head to the occasion from there.

Recently Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lifted some of the pandemic relevant limits on selected corporations, which includes sporting gatherings, supplied no enthusiasts are in attendance.

The report also states that The Florida State Boxing Commission has verified it is well prepared to control activities, provided promotions follow the different tips.

So, we’ll see if this card definitely comes about and what variety of wellbeing and protection actions are in position. But, it is commencing to glimpse like the UFC could be up-and-operating before long.

UFC 249 line-up

Here is the prepared line-up that the UFC earlier shared for the celebration. At that time, not all bouts ended up finalized.

Circumstance in level, not too long ago Amanda Nunes introduced she would not fight Felicia Spencer as initially claimed at the party.

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – interim lightweight championship

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz – bantamweight championship

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Cerrone vs. Pettis

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Uriah Corridor

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Value

Charles Rosa vs. Bryce Mitchell