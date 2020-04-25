UFC Shares Out Health and fitness & Protection Assertion, Immediately after Confirming A few Playing cards For Jacksonville

Given that the UFC’s declared it is going to maintain cards on May possibly 9th, 13th and 16th in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the promotion’s just about unquestionably going to be scrutinized about all those plans. As a consequence, the UFC has shared out a wellness and security statement.

Health and fitness and security statement

On Friday, the UFC confirmed that UFC 249 will choose spot in Jacksonsville, Florida on Could 9th at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. In addition, that identical location will also maintain gatherings on May possibly 13th and 16th.

UFC 249 will mark the first time given that March 14th that the marketing has held an party, as various cards have been postponed owing to the pandemic. Adhering to Friday’s news about the prepared playing cards, the UFC posted this assertion.

Health and basic safety have extensive been a precedence for UFC and we have set the benchmarks for our sector. In gentle of the present instances, we prepare to put into action further more improved safety actions as we return to creating reside functions.

UFC situations scheduled for May possibly 9, May perhaps 13, and May well 16 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida will be completely sanctioned by the Florida State Boxing Commission and will comply with all of the polices governing expert MMA activities.

We have labored closely with our health-related personnel and state and regional officials, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, and Florida Point out Boxing Fee Executive Director Patrick Cunningham, to assure the proper well being and security protocols are in spot.

Pursuant to a ask for from the Florida State Boxing Commission, these situations will be closed to the public and will be made with only crucial staff in attendance.

All athletes and workers will be needed to adhere to a selection of precautionary measures, these as taking part in superior health-related screenings and temperature checks and pursuing social distancing pointers.

On behalf of the supporters, athletes, and workforce, UFC many thanks Governor Ron DeSantis, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Florida Point out Boxing Fee Executive Director Patrick Cunningham, and our media associates, which includes ESPN and ESPN+, for their help as we resume our functions.

Ideally all the fighters, personnel and staff involved arise from the card risk-free and wholesome.

UFC 249 line-up

Here is the prepared card for the May possibly 9th, UFC 249 event (via MMA Combating).

UFC 249 Key Card (spend-for every-see on ESPN+)

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje (interim lightweight title combat)

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz (bantamweight title struggle)

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Preliminary Card (ESPN)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Fabricio Werdum vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Uriah Hall

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Rate

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey