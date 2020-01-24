UFC is a growing force in the UK sports broadcasting scene, with thousands of weekly octagon action fights.

Conor McGregor’s return to this sport will only add to the appeal of the MMA events, and you can watch every moment live from your living room.

RadioTimes.com gives you a comprehensive overview of how you can watch UFC on TV in the UK – from weekly fight nights to major events to the biggest PPV showdowns.

UFC on TV in 2020

Events and previews that are added / updated all year round

UFC fight night: Blaydes v dos Santos

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2020

Which channel is UFC Fight Night?

The event will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 from 11:00 p.m.

There are several ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £ 15.00 a month. New customers or subscribers to Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin can also access BT Sport with numerous special offers.

That’s how I live Stream UFC Fight Night

You can follow the event with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream games via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app on a variety of devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets.

UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes

Date: February 8, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Błachowicz 2

Date: February 15, 2020

UFC Fight Night: fields against Hooker

Date: February 23, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo

Date: February 29, 2020

UFC 248: TBC vs. TBC

Date: March 7, 2020

UFC Fight Night 170

Date: March 14, 2020

UFC Fight Night 171

Date: March 21, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou against Rozenstruik

Date: March 28, 2020

UFC Fight Night 172

Date: April 11, 2020

UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson

Date: April 18, 2020