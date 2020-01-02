UFC on ESPN + 23: Preview and prediction of Edgar vs. bets. Jung

Loading...

*** This story originally appeared on DenverSportsBetting.com ***

Frankie Edgar will challenge Chan Sung Jung for UFC Fight Night 165 on Saturday at the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea. Brian Ortega had originally scheduled for a showdown against Jung, known as the Korean zombie, but Ortega has been sidelined due to an injury.

Still, the show must go on, so Edgar intervened to take the place of Ortega. Edgar has had time since his last fight to train and recover and respond to his call.

Fight Night 165 Odds

These are the current odds for the next UFC showdown event. Edgar It has some disadvantage Entering this since I had so little notice. I think these odds will definitely change once the date approaches the night of the fight.

Frankie Edgar +155

Chan Sung Jung -185

Alternate

Edgar has a current record of 23-7-1. 38 years old stands 5-6 and weighs about 145 pounds. Its range extends to 68 inches.

It has an amazing accuracy of 40 percent and 32 percent grip accuracy. his fight story shows that their victories are generally led by decisions at the end of the fights.

With more than half of his wins per decision, you can almost bet that Edgar will take him to the cable.

Ironically, his last fight against Max Holloway ended in a decision That was not in his winning favor.

The zombie

The 32-year-old Korean zombie has a current 15-5-0 record. It stands at 5-7 and weighs around 145 pounds. It has a pretty good range of 72 inches.

The Korean zombie has amazing accuracy of 40 percent and 42 percent grip accuracy. Jung has a special ability to get other fighters to take advantage, with more than 53 percent of their fights won by submission.

Leaving the norm for Jung, his last fight against Renato Carneiro in June finished in the first round about 58 seconds A quick blow to Carneiro's jaw sent him to the ground, and Jung was able to kill him quickly.

Tale of the tape

Jung has a slightly longer reach in Edgar for a few centimeters. Jung's legs also reach 38.5 inches, while Edgar's legs reach 37 inches. Jung will have the advantage here because I think he is faster on his feet.

Edgar, on the other hand, He has the experience to defend himself against demolitions and submissions. Jung will surely try to send Edgar at any time.

Fight prediction

I hope Edgar takes this fight at his own pace. He should have a full fight for this and earn your points where you need them.

On the other hand, Jung I'm probably hungry for a knockout After his last victory. If Edgar is defending well, Jung can try to turn this into a fight and try to send Edgar.

In general, I think the winner will be Edgar. I'm playing it safe with this election because I think Edgar has the experience it will take to defend a hungry Jung.

I should be able to defend myself well about Jung's takedowns and come to a decision at the end of the fight.

