UFC on ESPN + 17 Betting Preview: Rodriguez vs. Stephens

Oct. 18 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Jeremy Stephens walks to his corner between rounds of a fight against Yair Rodriguez (not seen) in a featherweight fight during UFC Fight Night at the TD Garden. Compulsory credit: Bob DeChiara-VS TODAY Sport

UFC FN 159 takes place in Mexico City on Saturday and is dominated by a fantastic featherweight showdown between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens. The card also contains a large number of matchup matches, which we will also watch.

Distribution of main event

The featherweight distribution is still below the line from King Holloway, and not many guys have lost anything from Holloway at the top, including Stephens.

Although I believe the next featherweight title shot belongs to Alexander Volkanovski, this fight places a man seriously one fight or so away from a title shot.

In terms of the matchup, Rodriguez is currently one of the most dynamic strikers in MMA, and Stephens is a man who absolutely brings the pressure every time. Stephens is coming off a decision loss to Zabit Magomedsharipov and is eager to return to the winning column after being 0-2 in his last few fights.

However, he is free the heavy task ahead of him, especially because Rodriguez achieved a wonderful KO victory over Chan Sung Jung.

Although Stephens is on a current skid and Rodriguez seems to have the momentum, I believe this is it a nightmare matchup for the birthplace hero of this card.

Rodriguez does not like to be pressured, and his wrestling / ground game is a bit insufficient against elite grapplers, as it turned out to be Frankie Edgar when he was smothered.

I worry that his ground game has not improved enough where Stephens wrestling / wrestling does not come into play.

Who wins?

To be honest, this seems like it Stephens fights to lose. If he fights smart, I see no problem for him to raise his hand, but he cannot allow emotions to take over. Stephens tends to just want to fight, and while that may be effective against Rodriguez, it can also come back to bite him early if he is prevented.

I think we’ll see a bit of success for both boys in the beginning, with Stephens starts to wear out slowly Rodriguez and ending this fight on the mat.

Forecast: Jeremy Stephens final Yair Rodriguez via TKO Round 3

Other quick choices

Carla Esparza against Alexa Grasso: This is a must-win for Esparza if she wants a chance to return to her former glory, but it is against a tough girl in Grasso, who looks solid lately. I think this fight will have a lot to do with the wrestling realm, and I think it’s new blood Grasso receives a hard-fought decision about the former champion.

Brandon Moreno versus Askar Askarov: Moreno, once promising flyweight, many of whom thought it could challenge a title quickly, has since lost weight. He is now put in a dangerous situation where he encounters a newcomer in Askarov, who is an absolute beast on the mat. I think this is going to be a tough night for Moreno, but I think he can’t help it anymore deserves a hard decision-making profit.