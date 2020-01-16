UFC: Hermansson vs. Cannonier Betting Preview

Sep 28 2019; Copenhagen, DEN; Jared Cannonier (blue gloves) makes his way to the octagon for a fight against Jack Hermansson (not shown) during UFC Fight Night at Royal Arena. Compulsory credit: Per Haljestam-VS TODAY Sport

The UFC is going to beautiful Copenhagen, Denmark this weekend a crucial middleweight fight is the most important event, a confrontation between Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier.

Example of main event

The middleweight division has been around for a long time one of the most stacked in the UFC history. Copenhagen is organizing a crucial showdown in the weight class, and this fight has serious implications.

Whichever man comes out, it will probably be one fight away earn a chance on UFC gold. Both men achieve huge victories, with Hermansson Ronaldo Souza dominating, while Cannonier only plays TKO’d Anderson Silva.

This fight is very interesting because Hermansson has shown me something that I thought would have been a serious disadvantage in this fight, and that is strength. Hermansson could deal with Souza, who is that? an absolute grab machine.

However, this does not change the fact that Cannonier is still an absolute animal out of 185. I see Cannonier trying to increase the pace, while I am on the alert for the distance from Hermansson.

I really like Hermansson’s latest performance in this fight, and I think it will help with his confidence. Cannonier has proven to be a serious force to be reckoned with, but I think Hermansson is a bad matchup for him in general.

Forecast

I see Cannonier comes out hot, looking for big shots to land early and put Hermansson away, but I think he will not be successful here and will eventually get stuck on his feet. I think Hermansson is slowly starting to take Cannonier away, and I think his volume will turn out to be too much.

I love Cannonier and his story, but Hermansson is a man on a mission, and I see him scoring the late-round-finish here, possibly preparing him for a title shot / eliminator.

Official choice: Jack Hermansson final Jared Cannonier via TKO Round 4.

Best guess: Lando Vannata

Vegas has made Lando Vannata in one way or another an underdog of +135 against Marc Diakiese. Although I think both men are pretty explosive athletes with a lot of power between the two, Vannata is taken for granted here.

Of course he certainly has had a bumpy road in his UFC career, but that still doesn’t take away his varied skills. For Diakiese I think he is a great athlete and has a lot of power, but I think he lacks the creativity and combination that Vannata can produce.

I see this fight as absolute fireworks in the early seconds of the fight, but it will soon become clear whether the dominant hunter is with that Vannata. I think Diakiese bites a little more than he can chew here, and despite being the underdog, I see Vannata score a second round of TKO, send a clear message to never underestimate him, which I am sure we will.