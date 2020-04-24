UFC Gets Back To Enterprise Beginning May perhaps 9 With UFC 249

UFC returns with one of the most stacked cards in new history, set to be headlined by a bout certain to deliver fireworks as No. 1 rated lightweight contender Tony Ferguson and No. 4 rated Justin Gaethje struggle for the interim championship.

In the co-principal event, Henry Cejudo intends to demonstrate that he is the biggest UFC bantamweight winner of all time as he looks to defeat several-time titleholder Dominick Cruz.

This will be the first of 3 gatherings using spot at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Could 9, 13 and 16 respectively, potential cards will be introduced at a afterwards day.

These situations will be shut to the community and will be manufactured with only crucial personnel in attendance.

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje will just take put Saturday, Might 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. All prelim bouts will be simulcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in English and Spanish starting at 6:30 p.m. ET with the UFC Fight Go prelims.

The prelims will proceed solely on ESPN & ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN+ Pay out-For every-Perspective main card will kick off at 10 p.m. ET.

“I simply cannot wait to produce some good fights for the lovers,” claimed UFC President Dana White. “I want to give a significant thanks to Mayor Curry, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and Florida Point out Boxing Fee Govt Director Patrick Cunningham for receiving this detail done and supplying us a location to set on these remarkable cards, as well our media partners like ESPN and ESPN+, for bringing it to followers. My group is all set to go and the fighters are energized to get again in there with these back-to-again events.”

“As we transfer step-by-action on the route towards financial recovery, we are very pleased to host these UFC gatherings at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena,” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. “The UFC group is a renowned amusement model that is introduced a risk-free and smart system to use this Jacksonville area, and we are thrilled to have our city highlighted nationally on ESPN and ESPN+. With Jacksonville continuing to outpace other metropolitan areas and locations, we are excited to proceed to guide as host to these globe-course, worldwide sporting activities enjoyment companies.”

“Florida’s Point out Fee and the Office of Company and Expert Regulation have been in continued coordination with the Ultimate Combating Championship (UFC) to recognize options for bringing the UFC to Florida for impending functions,” stated Florida State Boxing Fee Govt Director, Patrick Cunningham. “Florida welcomes the UFC to the Sunshine Point out, and our commission stands all set to sanction the functions to be held on May possibly 9, 13 and 16.

“Health and security protocols will be in area to make sure the safety and wellbeing of all people today who are helping to make these situations attainable. With this triple day aspect of UFC gatherings coming in May well, Florida is continuing to build a strong collaboration with UFC that sets the foundation for far more chances that we hope UFC will choose to host in our point out in the months to come.”

Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje For Interim Title

A single of the most fascinating and unpredictable athletes on the roster, Ferguson (26-3, combating out of Orange County, Calif.) is on the verge of turning out to be the to start with two-time interim lightweight champion in UFC historical past.

At the moment on an unbelievable 12-fight successful streak, Ferguson has defeated the likes of Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis and Rafael Dos Anjos. He now seems to be to notch his file-setting 13th gain in a row and increase UFC gold after once more.

Recognized for his unrelenting battle fashion, Gaethje (21-2, battling out of Arvada, Colo.) has attained a post-struggle reward in every single single a single of his UFC bouts.

One particular of the ideal knockout artists in the division’s background, Gaethje has gained stoppage wins more than Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza and James Vick. He now looks to protected one more legendary complete and earn his first UFC championship.

Henry Cejudo Defends Vs. Dominick Cruz

Cejudo (15-2, battling out of Phoenix, Ariz.) is a person of only four athletes in UFC heritage to hold two championships at the very same time. To achieve this feat, he netted amazing victories Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw and Marlon Moraes.

Right after a short while ago relinquishing the flyweight belt, Cejudo now plans to reassert his dominance more than the bantamweight division by using out a person of its biggest champions.

Returning to action for the first time in a few a long time, Cruz (22-2, preventing out of San Diego, Calif.) intends to show that he is however the very best bantamweight in the environment. A former UFC and WEC winner, Cruz holds wins over Urijah Faber, TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson.

He now seems to be to be the initial person to defeat Cejudo at 135-lbs and regain his misplaced crown.

Other UFC 249 Fights Declared

* No. 2 rated heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou (14-3, battling out of Paris, France by way of Batie, Cameroon) fulfills No. 6 Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-, preventing out of Paramaribo, Suriname) in a fight of KO artists

* In a clash of featherweight contenders, No. 7 rated Jeremy Stephens (28-17, 1 NC, fighting out of San Diego California by way of Des Moines, Iowa) usually takes on No. 9 Calvin Kattar (20-4, fighting out of Methuen, Massachusetts)

* Admirer favorites satisfy, as Donald Cerrone (36-14, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) can take on Anthony Pettis (22-10, battling out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) in a welterweight bout

* Greg Hardy (6-2, 1NC, battling out of Coconut Creek, Florida) squares off with undefeated Yorgan De Castro (5-, preventing out of Tumble River, Massachusetts by way of Mindelo, Sao Vicente, Cape Verde) in an enjoyable heavyweight bout

* Heavyweight grapplers look to make a assertion as Aleksei Oleinik (58-13, battling out of Moscow, Russia) welcomes again previous UFC champion Fabricio Werdum (23-7, preventing out of Los Angeles, Calif.)

* Ryan Spann (17-5, fighting out of Beaumont, Texas) aims to proceed his momentum versus crafty veteran Sam Alvey (33-13, 1NC, preventing out of Temecula, California)

* Former UFC women’s strawweight winner and No. 7 ranked Carla Esparza (16-6, combating out of Irvine, Calif.) requires on No. 8 Michelle Waterson (17-7, battling out of Albuquerque, N.M.)

* Uriah Corridor (16-9, combating out of Queens, New York) goes for his third straight get versus adorned grappler Jacare Souza (26-8, 1NC, battling out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

* Welterweight finishers collide when No. 13 ranked contender Vicente Luque (17-7-1, fighting out of Westwood, New Jersey by way of Brasilia, Brazil) faces Niko Price (14-3, 1NC, preventing out of Cape Coral, Florida)

* Fascinating featherweight grapplers go to war as Bryce Mitchell (12-1, battling out of Sherwood, Ark.) meets Charles Rosa (12-3, preventing out of Coconut Creek, Fla.)