UFC champion Jon Jones says it is inevitable that he will end up in the WWE

Jon Jones said he would work with WWE someday. Photo credit: @ ImageCollect / Admedia

Over the years, WWE has had several UFC stars compete in a square circle. Some have been more successful than others, but Jon Jones considers it inevitable that he will add his name to this list.

Here’s what Jon Jones wants and what he could do in the WWE.

Jon Jones believes he will end up in the WWE

Jon Jones’ comments came in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. The two talked a little about WWE.

According to Jones, he believes that one day he will end up in the WWE.

“I think it’s inevitable,” said Jones. “I have always respected the WWE and I feel that the sport can be so similar.”

This could be a special appearance, similar to when Tyson Fury showed up for a show in Saudi Arabia last year or when Floyd Mayweather fought the big show at WrestleMania.

However, Jon Jones believes that he could be much taller in the WWE.

“I have the size and athleticism and the following to go over really well,” Jones said to Sports Illustrated. “To get the opportunity to appear as a special guest would be a dream come true.”

At 32, Jon Jones could have a long career in the WWE if he decides to leave the UFC soon.

However, this is unlikely to happen because Jones is at the top of his game.

Last weekend, Jon Jones beat Dominick Reyes by a unanimous decision at UFC 247 in a UFC light heavyweight championship. Jones is 26-1 in MMA action.

Of course, there is a possibility that WWE will pass it on due to its constant legal problems and drug bans.

UFC stars in the WWE

Jon Jones wouldn’t be the first UFC star to land in the WWE.

The fans could now only see part-time star Brock Lesnar (who was a WWE star before joining UFC) and Ronda Rousey. Despite the complaints from the fans, both athletes were great in the ring.

Go back further and Ken Shamrock was one of the UFC pioneers and a key player in the Attitude Era. He even competes in impact wrestling.

Dan Severn, who helped Shamrock make UFC the hottest MMA company in the world, was also a WWE star after previously serving as NWA World Champion.

Even Bobby Lashley worked between his two WWE stations in MMA, although he worked for Bellator.

Still, Jon Jones could be as much a character as an athlete if he tried WWE.