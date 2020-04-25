UFC Books May 9 He returns to Florida without spectators

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will return on May 9, when the first of three cards in Jacksonville, Florida, will be held without spectators, UFC President Dana White said on Friday.

Restrictions on the coronavirus pandemic prevented the preparation of UFC 249 last Saturday, an indigenous American tribal reservation in California reported.

But Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order two weeks ago opened the door to the organization of UFC events by declaring essential service status “for professional sports and media production workers working with a national audience … if the venue is closed to the general public.”

As a result, the UFC 249 will be staged at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, led by a temporary light title battle between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaeth.

“I can’t wait for the fans to fight,” White said. “My team is ready to go and the fighters are happy to be able to get there again for these return events.”

Other events will be held at the same venue on May 13 and 16. All events will be closed to the public, with only the necessary producers working in the arena.

“Step by step toward economic recovery, we are proud to have hosted these UFC events,” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, calling the UFC event schedule “safe and smart.”

