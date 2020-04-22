UFC 249 Loses Title Fight, Location Uncovered As Florida

Some very good news and bad information hit UFC 249 lately – but we’ve occur to anticipate that with the function.

Amanda Nunes has pulled out of a prepared title defense on Might 9 thanks to the coronavirus. Nunes was to defend her belt vs. Felicia Spencer, but desires a comprehensive fight camp ahead of executing so.

However, MMA Combating is reporting that the event does have a spot, as Florida has opened up the condition for MMA.

Immediately after the WWE appeared permission to be deemed an vital business enterprise, the point out passed an get permitting both of those professional wrestling and MMA to just take spot. The report states fighters will be flown into Jacksonville right before remaining taken to the specific place for the night – which remains unidentified at this time.

UFC 249, of training course, was originally predicted for Brooklyn final thirty day period. COVID-19 prompted it to be moved and canceled to the commencing of May perhaps.

Tony Ferguson will satisfy Justin Gaethje for the interim light-weight title, though Henry Cejudo puts his bantamweight belt on the line vs. former division champion Dominick Cruz.

1 of the 3 title fights, even though, is now scrapped.

Amanda Nunes, who holds both equally the UFC feminine bantamweight and featherweight titles, will not encounter Felicia Spencer on May possibly 9 at UFC 249.

“Actually, I’m not combating May well 9,” Nunes stated in an interview with CBS Athletics. “I’m going to fight, (but) I really do not know nonetheless. I never feel this is the right time for me appropriate now to struggle. Enable this coronavirus pass a minor little bit so I can at the very least have a full camp. We can possibly see all-around June, (but) let us see what is heading to occur. But I’m not fighting (May 9).”

Nunes, who hails from Brazil, has remained in the United States at her residence in Florida to educate at American Prime Group. Nevertheless, she does not feel all set to encounter Spencer.

“I keep in shape like that. I go to the fitness center only 1 time in the early morning and do anything. I do a pair of issues by myself and some issues that I want a mentor. Then I arrive dwelling and I seriously do almost everything I will need to retain in shape. I have a treadmill and some weights.”