UFC 248 with Israel Adesanya Vs. Yoel Romero

Yoel Romero will get another bang if he claims UFC gold.

Romero is ready to challenge Israel Adesanya for his middleweight title in the main event of the UFC 248.

Adesanya (18-0) lost the victories against Robert Whittaker, Kelvin Gastelum and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva and secured his first place. The 30-year-old should meet Paulo Costa, but an injury will keep Costa from challenging him.

BREAKING: Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) against Yoel Romero (@YoelRomeroMMA) will lead UFC 248 in Las Vegas via Dana White. Adesanya wanted to fight. Great on March 7th in the desert. Pic.twitter.com/pnx6M5aNoW

– Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 17, 2020

Romero, who won nine out of twelve octagon fights, failed to win the intermediate title against Whittaker. A planned second meeting with the then champion turned into an untitled fight when the Olympic wrestler missed the weight.

The two have used social media to publicize that they want to face each other as soon as possible.

Look at me…

I am now the Volksmeister! https://t.co/yX1DYnMuo0

– Israel Adesanya (@stylebender), November 22, 2019

@danawhite I’m calling bs. This fight is sold all day and all night. Everyone wants to see Izzy. Yoel is also a beast. It doesn’t hurt that Yoel represents @AmericanTopTeam @FirstRoundMgmt along with other killers. #ufcfanswantthis

– Gaby Ponce, Jr. (@ gabyponcejr23), November 12, 2019

On the map, which was scheduled for March 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Weili Zhang will also defend her straw weight belt against former master Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

UFC 248 combat card

UFC middleweight championship

Israel Adesanya (c) against Yoel Romero

UFC Strawweight Championship

Weili Zhang (c) against Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier against TBD

Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira against Saparbek Safarov

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang

Straw weight: Emily Whitmire against Polyana Viana

Bantamweight: Danaa Batgerel against Guido Cannetti

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush against Drakkar Klose

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley versus Jose Alberto Quinonez

Lightweight: Mark Makdsen versus Austin Hubbard