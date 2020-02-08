UFC 247 primer: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

If you’re not excited to watch tonight’s UFC 247 card, you can change your mind after watching the opening lecture.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Dominick Reyes will try to shock the world at the main event by handing the light heavyweight champion Jon Jones his first legitimate loss.

Reyes (12-0) was booked for the big chance after his knockout win against Chris Weidman in October, which raised his Octagon record to 6-0.

Jones (25-1) defended the 205th crown in July and prevailed against Thiago Santos. Jones has defended the light heavyweight title twice in his last run as a champion.

Below you can read the UFC 247 opener that Ron Perlman tells.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfVUhRvtgnE (/ embed)

UFC 247 lineup

Here is the lineup for UFC 247 hosted by the Toyata Center in Houston.

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest MMA Frenzy MMA news and analysis. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

MAIN CARD

UFC light heavyweight championship

Jon Jones (c) against Dominick Reyes

UFC Female Flyweight Championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) against Katlyn Chookagian

Heavyweight: Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Featherweight: Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis versus Ilir Latifi

PRELIMINARY CARD

Middleweight: Trevin Giles against Antonio Arroyo

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams

Female flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee

Bantamweight: Miles Johns against Mario Bautista

Bantamweight: Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte

Bantamweight: Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez

Featherweight: Austin Lingo vs. Youseff Zalala