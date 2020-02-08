UFC 247 primer: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

If you’re not excited to watch tonight’s UFC 247 card, you can change your mind after watching the opening lecture.
Photo credit: UFC / YouTube
Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes
Dominick Reyes will try to shock the world at the main event by handing the light heavyweight champion Jon Jones his first legitimate loss.
Reyes (12-0) was booked for the big chance after his knockout win against Chris Weidman in October, which raised his Octagon record to 6-0.
Jones (25-1) defended the 205th crown in July and prevailed against Thiago Santos. Jones has defended the light heavyweight title twice in his last run as a champion.
Below you can read the UFC 247 opener that Ron Perlman tells.
UFC 247 lineup
Here is the lineup for UFC 247 hosted by the Toyata Center in Houston.
MAIN CARD
UFC light heavyweight championship
Jon Jones (c) against Dominick Reyes
UFC Female Flyweight Championship
Valentina Shevchenko (c) against Katlyn Chookagian
Heavyweight: Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa
Featherweight: Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige
Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis versus Ilir Latifi
PRELIMINARY CARD
Middleweight: Trevin Giles against Antonio Arroyo
Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams
Female flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee
Bantamweight: Miles Johns against Mario Bautista
Bantamweight: Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte
Bantamweight: Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez
Featherweight: Austin Lingo vs. Youseff Zalala