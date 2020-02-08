UFC 247: Chris Weidman is upset with Jon Jones

The consensus is that Jon Jones will defend his light heavyweight title at UFC 247 tonight. Accordingly, the champion has great chances of losing Dominick Reyes, But the last man to fight Reyes, Chris Weidman, predicts that the undefeated contender will get the surprise tonight.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

Weidman makes bold predictions for Jones – Reyes

Reyes (12-0) was tapped for a title shot after a 6-0 win in the UFC. In his last game in October, he beat Weidman in the first round.

Well, whether it’s how his fight against Reyes developed or not, Weidman recently made this bold call to fight today:

“I won Reyes through KO”

I let KO win Reyes. https://t.co/MrBgu97yxj

– Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) February 6, 2020

If you are wondering, Jones currently has odds in the range of -415 to -556 for today’s main event. Reyes, on the other hand, has chances of winning between +290 and +400.

Weidman answers a fan

A fan obviously believes Weidman’s prediction is unrelated to reality. Ask the former middleweight champion to respond:

“Delusions? Can’t I have an opinion? “Weidman asked. “Do you think Jones is unbeatable? That would be a delusion. “

Delusional? Can’t I have an opinion? Do you think Jones is unbeatable? That would be a delusion. By the way, in 2017 (not 5 years ago) I won a fight against a man who had a 5-round war with the division’s champion

– Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) February 6, 2020

We’ll see what happens. Do you think Reyes could shock the world tonight? Even if he wins by decision, it will rock martial arts, great time.

UFC 247 will take place in Houston, Texas.