There was a lot going on in the last fights Conor McGregor and Donald CerroneTo put it mildly, and that was reflected in how the fighters and their camps reacted to what was going down.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

Watch the aftermath of McGregor’s quick and devastating victory

Although McGregor was a strong favorite in UFC 246, it was a massive fight for the former champion and controversial fighter. If McGregor had lost to Cerone, it would have been two losses and his pull would have suffered a heavy blow. In addition, his search for a rematch with the lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov would have been dramatically hampered.

Conversely, the fight for Cerrone “Cowboy” offered the opportunity to go back into the mix of titles and go to even bigger fights.

As you probably know, McGregor quickly removed Cerrone from the card headliner. You can watch how the fighters, their teams and others react to the breathtaking victory below.

UFC 246 fight motion

UFC 246 fight motion

The UFC recently released the video "Fight Motion" for the UFC 246, in which McGregor Cerrone put away in slow motion.