UFC 246 Notes: Cerrone is enjoying its big moment

LAS VEGAS – You will not see anyone fighting UFC 246 who is not happy with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Everyone understands the financial windfall that accompanies the fight against Conor McGregor. You earn life-changing money just before appearing in the octagon and you reach a level of fame that makes you a draw for the near future.

There are few or no other hunters on the UFC roster that deserve that opportunity, such as Cerrone.

“I’m glad Cowboy got that chance,” said former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. “He deserves it. He has been around for a long time and it’s like he has a losing streak and it’s the best thing that ever happened to him.”

Normally a hunter who has lost two in a row is relegated to fighting a newcomer. Fans generally do not respond kindly to someone who is rewarded for his losses.

There have been no similar complaints about Cerrone. His resume speaks for itself. He may not be McGregor’s mainstream superstar, but the name of Cerrone carries a lot of weight in the MMA world.

He has been fighting professionally since 2006 and has UFC records for the most wins (23) and the most finishes (16). He’s a hunter. A workhorse that has survived several generations of light weights and welter weights and remains in the mix of contenders.

Even McGregor, with whom he had a fiery oral exchange at a press conference in 2015, has refrained from saying anything negative about Cerrone. Given the history of McGregor, that is remarkable.

“We have had good company back and forth, myself and Donald, but as time went by, he became a family man,” McGregor said. “It’s obvious you’ve seen him compete so many times that it’s hard not to respect Donald right now, at this stage.

“He has my respect. Although blood is being shed on January 18, it will not be bad blood. “

Although Cerrone may have earned everyone’s respect in the fighting game, he still doesn’t get much from Vegas oddsmakers who have listed McGregor as a -334 favorite in Saturday’s main event.

Part of it probably comes down to the mystique that surrounds McGregor and the fact that Cerrone tends to fight in the biggest fights of his career. He is a number of very, very large fights, but has also lost both WEC and UFC title fights.

There is no belt to pick up on Saturday, but there will be more attention for Cerrone when he steps into the octagon than ever before. It is a big fight, regardless of the effort and the financial reward will be huge, no matter how.

“I am happy, I am happy, I finally get the respect that this old dinosaur (deserves) to be here,” said Cerrone. “I feel good. 51 fights, I am young. When that old son of a b comes knocking every morning, I tell him:” Not today, mother. I have a long time left, so take your old one out of here and come back one more day. “

Cerrone revealed at a media availability on Thursday afternoon that he had signed a new contract with the UFC and will receive a substantial pay rise, not just for Saturday’s fight, but for a few more attacks afterwards.

There can be little jealousy among fighters when someone gets a big payday and others don’t, but you don’t hear any complaints from Cerrone about that.

He has earned all this.

SET IT UP

If a fighter wants to make a try on the “BMF belt” that Jorge Masvidal won last November by beating Nate Diaz, they have to risk something of themselves.

He made that clear Thursday.

“Everyone asks about the belt, but I won’t just hang it if I don’t win anything in return,” Masvidal said. “What are you putting on?”

The BMF belt is inherently ridiculous, but it has taken on a life of its own since the UFC caught him before grabbing for Masvidal’s fight with Diaz. It has become strange to some for an obsession and has given Masvidal a serious leverage in determining who his next opponent will be.

He held a press conference on Thursday morning, but gave few details about who he then wanted to fight.

BRING IT BACK

Claudia Gadelha has previously fought for her major share of the big cards, and she has been part of at least one vicious rivalry where the trash can has been flying back and forth.

That was back between 2014 and 2016, when she famously developed a legitimate and deep-rooted hatred for the then straw-weight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

On Saturday she is fighting Alexa Grasso on UFC 246 and it has been a considerably quieter week.

She enjoys the calmer atmosphere in Vegas, but admits that there is something about bad blood with her opponent that she is missing.

“I like to focus on myself as a hunter, but Joanna has taken that fire out of me,” Cadelha said. “That was pretty cool too. I love both.

“Joanna is a person who got the best out of me because we were so mad at each other, so it certainly made me better.”

