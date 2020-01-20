UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone

UFC’s first pay-per-view for 2020 will include one of the biggest fights of the year and beyond Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone You can watch the post-fight press here.
Photo credit: UFC / YouTube
UFC 246 post-combat press
Today’s map is hosted by the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition to McGregor against Cerrone, some of the other big fights are Holly Holm against Raquel Pennington, Anthony Pettis against Diego Ferreira and Aleksei Oleinik against Maurice Greene.
The main card starts at 10:00 PM / ET – 7:00 PM / PT and you can see the presser after the fight below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LaLF7TlcUY [/ embed]
UFC 246 installation
Here is the complete lineup for UFC 246, which will take place on January 18 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
ESPN + MAIN CARD, 10 PM / 7PM ETPT
Main Event: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone
Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.
By signing up, you agree to receive emails with MMA Frenzy’s latest MMA news and analysis. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.
Co-Main Event: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington
Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene
Anthony Pettis vs. Diego Ferreira
ESPN PRELIMS, 8 PM / 5PM ETPT
Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber
Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff
Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov
Drew Dober v Nasrat Haqparast
KAMPF PASS EARLY PRELIMS, 6.30 p.m. / 3.30 p.m. ETPT
Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet
Brian Kelleher against Ode ’Osbourne
Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich