UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone

UFC’s first pay-per-view for 2020 will include one of the biggest fights of the year and beyond Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone You can watch the post-fight press here.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

UFC 246 post-combat press

Today’s map is hosted by the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition to McGregor against Cerrone, some of the other big fights are Holly Holm against Raquel Pennington, Anthony Pettis against Diego Ferreira and Aleksei Oleinik against Maurice Greene.

The main card starts at 10:00 PM / ET – 7:00 PM / PT and you can see the presser after the fight below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LaLF7TlcUY [/ embed]

UFC 246 installation

Here is the complete lineup for UFC 246, which will take place on January 18 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

ESPN + MAIN CARD, 10 PM / 7PM ETPT

Main Event: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Co-Main Event: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Anthony Pettis vs. Diego Ferreira

ESPN PRELIMS, 8 PM / 5PM ETPT

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Drew Dober v Nasrat Haqparast

KAMPF PASS EARLY PRELIMS, 6.30 p.m. / 3.30 p.m. ETPT

Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Brian Kelleher against Ode ’Osbourne

Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich