UFC 246: McGregor plans to fight much more

LAS VEGAS – Conor McGregor insists that this is just the beginning.

After fighting every three years, the Irish MMA star returns to the octagon to fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on Saturday night in UFC 246.

It is a fun fight that will certainly satisfy fans who want to see two strikers and take their best pictures on top of each other.

After that, however, there are still questions about the direction in which McGregor will take his career.

On Thursday he repeated one thing: fans would expect to see a lot of him in the octagon.

“You’re going to see a lot of me, you’re going to see a lot of me. So happy days,” McGregor said.

It would certainly be happy days for the UFC if McGregor decides to stay active and fight again a few times a year. His star may have faded a bit in recent years, but make no mistake, he remains the biggest draw in MMA and is essentially a license to print money for the UFC.

Thinking back to November 2016 when McGregor had just defeated Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title of the UFC in the company’s first show ever at Madison Square Garden, that is perhaps the highest peak the UFC – and MMA in general – ever achieved.

McGregor was the first fighter ever to have UFC titles in two separate weight classes and was a few months away from avenging the only loss of his career when he defeated Nate Diaz.

Then the Irishman walked away. Not entirely, but especially.

He boxed against Floyd Mayweather in a hugely lucrative matchup in the summer of 2017, but only appeared in the MMA world in the spring of 2018 when he was arrested for throwing a metal dolly through the window of a UFC bus with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor was arrested, but at that time a one-month promotional campaign began which resulted in a one-sided loss for Nurmagomedov on UFC 229 on October 6, 2018.

He has not been in MMA circles since, but he has caused enough problems outside the octagon that his name has remained firmly in the public eye.

In general, however, potential opponents continued to call for humiliation of McGregor in the octagon. Cerrone eventually received the call for Saturday’s comeback fight, but there is no shortage of potential opponents for McGregor if he gets the win.

A rematch with Nurmagomedov appears to be a no-brainer at some point, although the Dagestani lightweight champion is fighting Tony Ferguson in a tough matchup in April.

McGregor, however, has history with Ferguson, so that would make sense.

McGregor also fights at 170 pounds. This weekend, so a matchup with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman would be in the offing.

And in the absence of McGregor, Jorge Masvidal has undeniably become the second largest star of the UFC. A matchup between them would do huge numbers.

And Diaz is of course still there. A third fight between the two of them would be an absolute blockbuster.

In other words, McGregor has options, and based on his comments at this week’s media events in Vegas, it seems like he wants to take advantage of them all.

“Whichever comes first, I just want that activity,” McGregor said. “After the Diaz 2 buildup that I had and then the execution that I had and then led to the fight with Eddie Alvarez, I just felt in excellent condition and unassailable, so I’m looking to regain that timing. Who comes first. “

Throughout the history of the UFC, there have been a few fighters who are at their best when they are extremely active. Maybe it’s the routine of training camps that keep them on the right track, but we have guys like B.J. Penn seen that seem to thrive under the demands of constant activity.

McGregor could be one of them.

He plans to test it from the sounds of it, and few in the fighting game will complain that they see more of him.

Holly Holm has no plans to retire

LAS VEGAS – Holly Holm is not going anywhere.

Of course she comes from the first knockout loss of her MMA career. She was kicked in the head by Amanda Nunes on UFC 239 in July and only returns to the octagon against Raquel Pennington on UFC 246 this weekend.

But in her previous life as a boxer, Holm was on the receiving end of a brutal knockout at the hands of Anne Sophie Mathis. People said they should retire.

If she had followed their advice, she would never have become world famous by beating Ronda Rousey in 2015 and would never have become an established UFC star.

“I remember many of my feelings and many of my thoughts after that knockout was that everyone said,” Oh, you have to retire, “and I’ve heard many of the same things after this loss,” Holm said. “Imagine if I would have retired after the Anne Sophie fight, how much of my career would I have missed? I would never have made the switch to MMA and become champion again.

“It doesn’t affect me if other people think I should retire. I didn’t want to retire and I’m really glad I didn’t and I am still here. I don’t want to retire and I’m still there not ready. “

daustin@postmedia.com

twitter.com/DannyAustin_9