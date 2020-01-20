Here are some more video promos released by the UFC that will prepare you for the UFC 246 event on Saturday night.

The map shows Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return to the octagon. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight world champion meets Donald Cerrone in the welterweight division.

The infamous returnees

Titus Welliver tells the story of Conor “The Notorious” McGregor before his UFC 246 matchup with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Megan Olivi interviews Conor McGregor in front of UFC 246

Former two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor sits down with Megan Olivi to discuss his business ventures, his favorite UFC fights of 2019, his upcoming matchup with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and more.

A story about a cowboy

Holt McCallany tells the story of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone before his UFC 246 matchup with former featherweight and lightweight world champion Conor McGregor on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

UFC 246: Pettis Vs. Ferreira preview

Watch an exciting UFC 246 matchup between Anthony “Showtime” Pettis and Diego Ferreira that will open the main ticket on Saturday night.

Top ends form UFC 246 fighters

Watch the best co-submission results from fighters competing on UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy on Saturday night.

UFC 246: fighters you should know

Meet some of the UFC 246 fighters you should definitely keep an eye on this weekend.

UFC 246 Embedded, Episode Five

In the fifth episode of Embedded, welterweight headliner Donald Cerrone is recovering at the Performance Institute alongside the flyweights Maycee Barber and Sabino Mazo and Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin.

Straw weight Alexa Grasso is preparing to fight one of her heroes, and Conor McGregor is enjoying the week of fighting as a welter weight. On Ultimate Media Day, Anthony “Showtime” Pettis and Diego Ferreira, Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington compete.

Embedded is a publicly available behind-the-scenes video blog that will lead to Conor McGregor’s return on Saturday, January 18. Order the Pay-Per-View at ESPNPlus.com/PPV

UFC 246: McGregor Vs. cowboy

MAIN CARD (ESPN + Pay-Per-View)

Welterweight: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Female bantamweight: Holly Holm against Raquel Pennington

Heavyweight: Aleksei Olenik against Maurice Greene

Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher versus Ode Osbourne

Lightweight: Anthony Pettis against Carlos Diego Ferreria

PROVISIONAL CARD (ESPN2)

Female flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi versus Maycee Barber

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Lightweight: Drew Dober against Nasrat Haqparast

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass)

Light heavyweight: Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Female flyweight: Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

The post UFC 246: Final Guide To Get You Set for the action first appeared on TheMix.net.