UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya gambling example

Oct. 5 2019; Melbourne, Australia; Robert Whittaker (red gloves) is introduced for his fight against Israel Adesanya (blue gloves) during UFC 243 at Marvel Stadium. Compulsory credit: Jasmin Frank-VS TODAY Sport

The UFC easily returns to Sydney, Australia one of the most anticipated cards of the year on Saturday. With fighters such as Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, Al Iaquinta and Dan Hooker it is certainly a hit.

Main Event

The main event is certainly one of the most interesting fights of the year. Middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker, is putting his undisputed belt on the line against current interim champion, Israel Adesanya.

This fight is a fantastic matchup with various questions around it.

One of the most important questions is, how will the striking matchup take place? In my opinion it will be fairly even, because I think Whittaker will have quite some success in reducing the distance on Adesanya.

Adesanya, although a great striker, is not the best at avoiding boys tried to reduce the distance to him and face him as a Whittaker, I don’t see it much better.

However, what has Adesanya to his advantage is its length / range advantage, which will certainly do him justice, especially in the beginning.

Path to victory for Adesanya

To make Adesanya successful the undisputed champion, he will have to determine his range and distance, and fast. He must try to keep Whittaker away from him as much as possible, which of course is much easier said than done.

If Adesanya can avoid the big strikes asked from Whittaker, keep his reach and start taking pictures of that hurt Whittaker, I think he can give himself control of the fight in just a few laps.

The problem is here Whittaker’s tenacity, who literally made him champion.

That must be it a calculated fight and has a good chance to go five rounds if Adesanya is successful, but this is the best method for a victory for the interim champion. Calm, cool and collected over five rounds, and Adesanya will find itself the new, undisputed champion.

Path to victory for Whittaker

For Whittaker I understand two ways to victory. One is the fact that Whittaker can disrupt Adesanya’s rhythm early and catch him. Whittaker is fantastic in closing the distance and has a beautiful overhead and high kick that I believe can close the distance well.

If Whittaker finds success here, I saw him score an early TKO here. The second path is Whittaker using his ground game, striking the striking of Adesanya. When Whittaker takes this route, I saw a late TKO or even a decision gain.

Official choice

I generally see Whittaker win this fight, because nowadays he just seems to be one of the most versatile fighters in the world. I think Whittaker will be successful in closing the distance early, and I think his overall strength is too much for Adesanya to handle.

Whittaker will still the undisputed champion, as I scored him a third round TKO over Adesanya in his home country.