UEFA Make Official Edouard Claim

Odsonne Edouard has been named in a list of the top 50 players under 21 to watch in 2020 by UEFA.

The Frenchman continues to attract the attention of European football using the hoops. There is no doubt that the forward will have more lucrative opportunities in the future after his Celtic career and when the time comes, Celta should be compensated with a record sum.

The Frenchman made progress for those under 21 in 2019, scoring 11 goals in just six appearances.

Having come from the PSG youth system, the player continues to show the kind of touch and calm in front of the goal that earned a permanent movement to the hoops.

His goal scoring along with his ability to bring his teammates to the game make the player irreplaceable in Celtic Park at this time.

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/odsonne-edouard-earns-uefa-praise-21201452