UEFA Expose Refreshing Parkhead Punishment

Celtic’s 2020 surge was only hampered by 1 workforce when the Bhoys met FC Copenhagen at the end of February in the UEFA Europa League knockout phase. A week before the Hoops experienced gained a 1-1 attract in Denmark and Celtic admirers experienced higher hopes of development into the final 16 of the levels of competition.

Regretably, a Celtic collapse took position in the direction of the conclusion of the video game and the Danes ran out 3-1 winners knocking out the Bhoys. Michael Santos who scored the 1st intention for the site visitors only to be later on accused and uncovered responsible of an assault involving match stewards and police.

The incident included two of the Copenhagen goalscorers on the evening, Santos and Pep Biel.

An formal was alleged to have grabbed Pep Biel soon after his target place the Danes 2-1 in front and there was turmoil in entrance of the absent lover area. Santos got involved and both of those players were being claimed to be billed.

At to start with, it seemed like absolutely nothing and an overreaction but UEFA has had time to perspective the incident and considered it deserving of a a few-match ban for the Uruguayan Santos only a handful of days in the past.

A UEFA statement go through: “The Regulate, Ethics and Disciplinary System have resolved: To suspend the FC Copenhagen player, Michael Santos, for a full of a few (3) UEFA club levels of competition matches (like any matches previously and instantly served by the participant to day) for which he would be or else qualified, for assaulting an additional particular person current at the match.”