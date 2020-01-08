UDOT launches sticker program for canyon drivers

Loading...

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS – Workers and residents of Cottonwood canyons may have an easier way to and from work and home thanks to a new program to reduce congestion on powder days.

The State Department of Transportation and the United Police Department launched a pilot program on Wednesday that they believe will help improve traffic during major snow events in the Big and Little Cottonwood canyons. The agencies organized a sticker inspection and distribution event during which canyon residents and station employees were able to have their vehicles checked to ensure that they complied with the tire requirements. winter and chain.

Vehicles that pass the inspection receive a free sticker that allows them to bypass field inspections when the law of traction is in effect on heavy snow days. The program was developed for people who crisscross canyons with the most frequency, said Gleason, as residents of Alta, Brighton and employees of nearby ski resorts and businesses.

Later this year, the two agencies will assess the results of the pilot program to determine if it could potentially develop, he added.

“The hope is that if it succeeds, it will be an innovative way to really reduce congestion in the canyons during snowstorms because right now, every time it snows, you have a long line of traffic with people who are only waiting to access the ski resorts, “said UDOT spokesperson John Gleason. “We are inspecting as many vehicles as possible right now because the danger is that if you leave vehicles up there that are unable to handle the conditions, they will slide and this will cause even more congestion than just slowing down and go traffic. “

“The purpose of this program is to make life easier for people trying to navigate canyons by letting people who inspect vehicles know that this (glued) vehicle has been inspected, it is good to leave and you can move on to it next, “added Gleason.

He noted that, for the moment, the sticker does not allow registered vehicles to have priority in the alignment of the canyons and that they could still be inspected at the discretion of the forces. ‘order on the spot.

Gleason compared the local program to the US Transportation Security Administration’s due diligence program for air travel, where registered travelers can do expedited security screening at airports across the country.

Utah Department of Transportation Mike Rudd holds a sticker that signifies that a vehicle meets winter tire and chain requirements at a distribution event at the UDOT Cottonwood maintenance hangar in Cottonwood Heights Wednesday, January 8, 2020. UDOT is implementing the sticker program this season in Little and Big Cottonwood canyons for ski resort employees and canyon residents to improve safety and mobility. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The canyon sticker program is carried out in partnership with the unified police who are responsible for controlling traffic in the canyons on snowy days. Sgt. Ed Twohill said inspections are used to determine a vehicle’s ability to navigate canyon roads covered in snow and ice.

“So what we are looking at as the cars arrive are the tires. We are checking if they are mud and snow tires, three advanced tires, if the vehicle is two-wheel drive , four-wheel drive, four-wheel drive, if they have chains and we also check the depth of the tread., “he explained.

According to Tire Rack.com, a three-peak mountain snowflake symbol on the sidewall of a tire indicates that the tire meets the performance criteria for snow testing to be considered severe for snow service. He noted that on days with heavy snowfall, approximately 4,500 vehicles move through each Cottonwood canyon.

Having already inspected certain vehicles will be an important time-saving measure that will also help reduce the pollution caused by dozens of vehicles idling when stopped.

“Ensuring we get the right vehicles with the right tires out there would solve a lot of the problems,” said Twohill.