Udemy Class Review: How To Prepare Your Taxes

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

The 2020 tax season is here, and that means everyone is preparing for the tedious task of making their income tax returns. This is often a difficult task and recent tax reforms have not made it easier. However, if you are nervous about filing your taxes, it may be a good idea to learn in a course how to correctly file your taxes. Udemy’s “How To Prepare Your Taxes” aims to relieve the tax return in this way. It was only updated in February 2019 with the latest tax changes.

Course Overview

During the course, the instructor will go through the documents you would use to complete your tax return by hand. With few exceptions, each line of the form is discussed line by line. The instructor does not waste time explaining things like the name and address fields, as these are self-explanatory, but only a few other lines are skipped.

The subject of dependents and registration status is covered in great depth at the beginning of the course, and I found this section to be very informative. The instructor doesn’t just say that you have a child when you have a child. Instead, the lecture explains in more detail how much financial support you give the child to claim it as dependent. The course also covers details of how much income a family member living in your household can earn before it can no longer be recognized as dependent. (Apparently this bar is $ 4,500.)

The next sections read and understand the W-2 forms and explain how to properly report earnings from various sources, including interest, dividends, capital gains and losses, and retirement income. The lecturer then discusses the importance of using single or standardized deductions, followed by information on tax credits and various other minor issues.

Conclusion

If you want to better understand the tax forms you need to fill out each year, Udemy’s “How To Prepare Your Taxes” course is an excellent source of information. However, it is not suitable for everyone. If you work for a company or are retired, these courses are likely to come in handy when you file your taxes. However, the course is less useful for freelancers, the self-employed and small businesses. If you fall into one of these categories, like me, it is more difficult to file your taxes, and this talk just doesn’t cover it. I would still recommend the course as I have found no problems with it, only if you are directly employed by a company.

Read now: