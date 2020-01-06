Udemy Class Review: build a gaming PC

Loading...

Do you want to learn how to build a gaming PC? The Udemy “How to Build a Custom Gaming PC” Course is designed to teach you exactly, but I entered the course with some doubt. The last time we watched a Udemy computer building course, this turned out to be pure waste. Realistically, it was the worst guide you could hope for when building a PC. Today’s course is given by another instructor and with a bit of luck this course will prove to be worthwhile. Let’s dive into it.

Course overview

Before we get started, I must mention that this course was originally released in 2016 and that the components used to build the system are outdated to today’s standards. That does not mean that the information in the course cannot help you; the instructions for building the computer today are basically the same as in 2016. The instructor also provides detailed information on what to look for when choosing parts, which can also help you select items today.

In the system design part of the course we had a little hiccup with the advice given. The instructor recommends selecting components for your system in the following order:

CPU GPU PCI E cards Optical drives HDDs motherboard RAM Case PSU

The biggest problem here is the placement of the motherboard on the list so far. I think most system builders agree that you first have to select the desired processor, but I usually recommend selecting the motherboard as the second. The motherboard that you choose determines how many ports you have available for storage devices and add-on cards, and it also determines how large the selected system will be. If you follow the above order, you may occasionally purchase a GPU that is too large for the system you are building, or cause you to purchase additional hardware that you cannot connect to your system, again due to size limitations or a shortage of gates. That said, the order used by the instructor might work and it’s not a big deal.

Otherwise, the information in the system builders section is solid and provides you with a good basis for continuing to plan your PC build. In the next section, devoted to PC cases, we hit another bump while the instructor confused his terminology. The instructor refers to mini-ITX housings and mini-ITX brackets such as HTPC housings and HTPC brackets. An HTPC (also known as a home cinema personal computer) is not actually a form factor and does not indicate the size of a system. HTPC computers are usually quite small, but they can be of any size and use motherboards of different sizes.

After this slip-up, the instructor returns to the right track with an informative reading about the importance of air pressure in the housing. If you want to build a gaming computer, this is very important to prevent heat damage to your system. The next part of the course discusses motherboards, but only lightly. The instructor leaves some information behind, but he touches all the important points that you should know during the construction process.

The course continues with the instructor discussing each component while the PC is being assembled, and for the most part the class is informative. Towards the end of the course we again encounter a small problem when the instructor talks about add-on cards. First, the instructor says that PCI-E x32 devices are now becoming popular, which is an interface that is so rare and unused that I have never heard of it before, and I look at motherboards for a living. Simply put, this is simply not true. The instructor then says that although you can use small PCI-E devices such as a PCI-E x1 or PCI-E x4 card in a PCI-E x16 slot, the same is not possible in reverse. This is again inaccurate. Some motherboards intentionally use open PCI-E x1 slots that can use PCI-E x16 cards, and you can also use riser cards to connect larger PCI-E devices to smaller slots. They will not perform so well, but you must know that this is possible.

Conclusion

Overall, the “How to Build a Custom Gaming PC” course gives a decent task to show you how to build a PC. Most of the information in the course is solid and helps you understand more about the different components, but the instructor makes mistakes in places as mentioned above. However, you can go a lot worse when choosing a course to help you learn how to build a system, and in general I would recommend this as a solid course for beginners who want to build their first desktop computer.

