Ubuntu 20.04 comes with the Linux 5.4 kernel and the WireGuard VPN

As expected, Canonical has released the latest version of its Ubuntu Linux distribution, Ubuntu 20.04. This long-term support (LTS) version is much more than the latest version of one of the most popular Linux distributions; is an important update for desktop, server, and cloud users.

Let’s start with the main operating system. Here, you will find Ubuntu 20.04, known as Focal Pit, now based on the Linux 5.4 kernel of November 2019. This kernel includes important new features.

Thanks to Linux 5.4, Ubuntu 20.04 now has:

Kernel Lock Mode: This optional LSM (Linux security module) prevents the root account from working with kernel code in some cases. It makes it much harder for root accounts to compromise Linux systems.

ExFat Support: Ubuntu now supports this popular Microsoft device file system.

The basic operating system also includes many other new features:

WireGuard: The new simplified private network (VPN) with default encryption settings. In addition to being included in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, WireGuard will be reported in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. In a statement, WireGuard creator Jason A. Donenfeld said, “Including WireGuard by default in all recent versions of Ubuntu means users will eventually have a large secure out-of-the-box tunnel in Ubuntu.”

Z File System (ZFS): Focal Fossa now supports the latest version of this Oracle-based file system. It now includes disk encryption and performance enhancements.

Canonical is also taking Linux security more seriously than ever. In addition to the kernel lock mode, it now incorporates Kernel Self Protection. These are a variety of enhancements designed to protect against kernel security flaws. It also includes a Secure Boot utility and Secure Shell (SSH) fast online multi-factor authentication (FIDO). With the latter, users will be able to log in securely without using a password.

At a press conference, Canonical CEO Mark Shuttleworth explained that Canonical is now “thinking of security as part of operations, rather than security, separate from operations.” This “DevSecOps” approach is new, but by making it easier for “organizations to incorporate security features into the application development and deployment process,” it will ensure that security is not the operating system, but the entire platform. In turn, this will make not only Ubuntu, but any operation with Ubuntu more secure than ever.

Shuttleworth also noted that Snap applications, which are easy to install, are more secure than native Linux applications. This is because strictly limiting Snap programs to containers, an application with bad behavior cannot affect the overall operating system.

Ubuntu 20.04 also includes, as noted by Robert Gomer, director of AMD Datacenter Alliances, “native support for AMD Secure encrypted virtualization with accelerated memory encryption designed for protection in data usage, as well as high-performance scaling for AMD EPYC processors with 256 wires and beyond. ”

The most important change in this version of Ubuntu is not in itself the technology. Historically, versions of Ubuntu LTS have five years of support. Therefore, you can safely plan Ubuntu 20.04 until 2025. And, if you pay for Ubuntu Advantage support, you will be able to run Ubuntu support for a decade (i.e. until 2030). But now Canonical also offers support for up to ten years, not just for the main operating system, but for another 30,000 open source applications that had not received support before.

Shuttleworth explained, “We are offering 10 years of full coverage for all packages, including the 30,000 packages we had never covered with security updates. This represents a huge improvement in business security.”

Ubuntu desktop

Shuttleworth is aware of how important the Linux desktop is to Ubuntu users. He said Ubuntu is “the most popular open source desktop operating system in the world and this is our best release so far.” Ubuntu 20.04 LTS offers a secure and cost-effective operating system for workplaces and home users. There are a couple of important things to understand about success on the desktop. But the people who use Ubuntu’s desktop are usually passionate people who make big waves in their industry.

Focal Fossa uses GNOME 3.36 for the default desktop. It offers a dark theme, an improved shell theme, new lock screens, faster performance, a Do Not Disturb switching feature, and an improved setup panel.

It also includes stand-by Linux desktop applications such as PulseAudio 14.0 for audio, Firefox 75.0 for web browsing, Thunderbird 68.7.0 for email, and LibreOffice 6.4 for its office suite. It also includes support for cloud-based applications such as Google G Suite and Microsoft Exchange support.

For gamers, Ubuntu 20.04 includes the Feral Interactive GameMode performance tool, which will be installed by default. GameMode is a Linux daemon that allows games to request things like more CPU power, I / O priority, and other optimizations. In practice, this means that Linux games run more smoothly. Nvidia proprietary drivers have also been added to improve graphics performance. The interface of interest in presenting and selecting these drivers has also been improved.

To add new applications, the Snap Store has replaced “ubuntu software” as the default tool for finding and installing packages and snaps. You can still install traditional Linux packages using this tool. Six thousand Snap applications are now available. Includes Slack, Skype, Plex, Spotify, JetBrains and Visual Studio Code.

Looking to the future, there will be more Snap apps. They will also have a better start time and the provision of Canonical facilitates the general and own improvement of improvements.

For developers, Python 3.8 is now the default Python. Python 2.7 has been moved to the universe. It is not included by default in any new installation. If you haven’t got the track yet, Python 2.x is over. Other programs that require Python 2.7 have been updated to use / usr / bin / python2 as an interpreter. If you upgrade from an earlier version, / usr / bin / python will continue to specify python2 for compatibility.

This version has also improved most other popular languages. It comes with new releases above glibc 2.31, OpenJDK 11, rustc 1.41, GCC 9.3, Python 3.8.2, ruby ​​2.7.0, php 7.4, perl 5.30 and golang 1.13.

For AI and ML developers, Unbutu supports KubeFlow. This tool (AI / ML) allows programmers to quickly create, train, and tweak neural networks within Kubernetes for dynamic resource provisioning. Works with TensorFlow and other modern AI / ML frameworks such as PyTorch, MXNet and Chainer.

It has always been possible to install Ubuntu on almost any PC. If you want to buy and run Canonical, certify multiple Dell, HP, and Lenovo workstations. The only exception is the old 32-bit x86 architecture. Ubuntu 19.10 is the latest Ubuntu to support this old architecture.

For users of the Windows Linux Subsystem (WSL), Ubuntu 20.04 is now available. Shuttleworth said, “WSL enables deep integration with Linux applications in Windows 10. This gives Windows users a first-class engineering workstation experience in minutes.”

Ubuntu and Cloud Server

The server has many improvements to the hood. These include encryption facilitation, better support for installation on multipath disks, more reliable installation, and better reporting. The changes you are most likely to notice are support for automated installations.

In the cloud, Ubuntu using Canonical’s Ubuntu Pro program extends Ubuntu security maintenance to cover all Ubuntu packages for a full 10 years. Ubuntu Pro also includes FIPS and Common EAL criteria to meet FedRAMP, PCI, HIPAA and ISO compliance requirements.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS includes the latest version of the OpenStack cloud, Ussuri, as a preview. It will be fully supported in the next version of 20.04.1 LTS.

Canonical, which maintains collaborations with all major public clouds, claims to remain the most popular cloud-based Linux. In fact, according to the latest operating system analysis of the Cloud Market in the Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), Ubuntu is the first Linux distribution called. With 10 years of support in both its distribution and its programs, Ubuntu is likely to continue to lead.

Microsoft certainly likes Ubuntu in the cloud. “We are excited to partner with Canonical to bring Ubuntu 20.04 LTS innovations to our tool chain, from WSL developers to reducing enterprise production deployments at Azure,” said John Gossman, an engineer distinguished from Microsoft. “In this release, we’ve made it easier for you to never manage workstation environments and enjoy the long-term stability and security of Ubuntu Pro for Azure through a wide range of computing options.” .

And while Red Hat is now a vital part of IBM, Michael Desens, VP of IBM’s offer management on IBM’s core frames, said: “Canonical and IBM continue to work closely together to deliver cloud solutions with Ubuntu on IBM LinuxONE and the IBM Z announcement. Today Ubuntu 20.04 LTS running IBM LinuxONE and IBM Z continues to offer our support for containers and Kubernetes, which feeds our client’s journey to a hybrid cloud to support their workloads critical to their mission. “

Canonical also supports IBM Secure Execution for Linux, a trusted execution environment for IBM Z and LinuxONE. IBM Secure Execution for Linux provides enterprise-level confidentiality and data protection support and is designed to run a large number of completely isolated workloads at scale, with protection for internal and external threats to the hybrid cloud environment. .

Shuttleworth summed it up: “Our mission is to accelerate open source worldwide. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is the new open source platform for enterprise and enterprise. We have brought together thousands of collaborators and technology companies. the world’s largest to convert Ubuntu 20.04 LTS into the standard reference platform for secure cloud and edge computing.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is now available for download and in major public clouds. Go, take a look and enjoy. I think you will find a lot of them.

