Ubisoft is suing operators of four DDoS-for-rent services

Game company Ubisoft has filed a lawsuit against five individuals for performing four DDoS-for-hire (DDoS booter) services that were used to launch DDoS attacks on multiplayer servers from Rainbow Six Siege.

The legal complaint, which was filed last week, is the result of a month-long trial that began in September last year.

At the time, Ubisoft saw a sharp increase in DDoS attacks focused on its Rainbow Six Siege (R6S) game. The reasons for the DDoS attacks were a new game update that was just rolled out at the time, which also resulted in a reset of the players’ rankings.

R6S players discovered that they could cheat their way to the new rankings by launching DDoS attacks on current games and forcing their opponents to break the connection – resulting in undeserved wins.

Faced with an attack of DDoS attacks that threatened the availability of the game for all R6S players, but also the future profits of the company, Ubisoft has tackled the new phenomenon hard.

A week after the game was launched, Ubisoft announced a whole series of countermeasures, including server upgrades, a wave of prohibitions for players caught with DDoS attacks, but also warned that they were planning to take legal action against DDoS forums. hire services that facilitated the attacks.

Initially, the company’s efforts were ridiculed. Almost six weeks later, however, Ubisoft said its countermeasures yielded impressive results, with the company reporting a 93% drop in terms of DDoS attacks.

Ubisoft has lived up to its threats

Last week, Ubisoft delivered the legal threats it had expressed in September against the operators of DDoS-for-rent services.

According to legal documents, Ubisoft has sued five people who, according to the company, had a network of four DDoS-for-rent services.

The claimants in the lawsuit are Dennis Kruk (based in Germany), Maximilian Kuehl (Germany), Kelvin Uttih (Nigeria), a person identified as B.R. (The Netherlands) and a person who is only identified by their email address – apple.id12343@gmail.com.

Ubisoft said the five managed four DDoS-for-hire services: SNG.one, r6ddos.com, r6s.support, and stressed-stresser-stressing-stressers.com.

The playmaker said the five earned “substantial income” by advertising their services to R6S players and offering DDoS rental services for fees ranging from $ 11 / month to $ 300 for lifetime access.

Ubisoft is now trying to charge the five and is also seeking financial compensation for damage caused and costs incurred.

“The behavior of defendants has forced Ubisoft to spend considerable amounts (and huge amounts of time) to repair the damage caused by the DDoS Services and DDoS attacks,” the complaint said. “This includes the use of new network and traffic management technologies that counteract the effects of DDoS attacks by suspects, respond to players’ complaints, hire staff to monitor games to detect the use of DDoS services, reducing the number of R6S matches per server to mitigate the impact of DDoS attacks and ‘banning’ (ie permanently deleting the accounts of) users using the DDoS services. “

Taunts lead to a lawsuit

However, you may wonder why Ubisoft chose to opt for these four specific services because there are dozens of DDoS-for-rent services available online that players have often used to attack the company.

One of the reasons is that the four services are specifically designed to attack Ubisoft’s R6S game.

According to a screenshot of the legal complaint, one of the four sites contained special DDoS attack modes for attacking R6S servers in particular.

In addition, another reason was that the plaintiffs often taunt the official Ubisoft accounts for their ability to attack R6S servers and “repeatedly mock Ubisoft’s security efforts,” drawing the company’s attention to their criminal activities.

Probably not a smart move on their part.