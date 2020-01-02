Uber's lawsuit to block California's independent contractors law is a story of American misery

Loading...

Photo: Getty

In September, California passed AB5, a law that, depending on who you talk to, clarifies existing labor legislation to clarify the definition of an independent contractor or perverts the entire concept of labor law in a serious constitutional violation. The only thing everyone can agree on is that AB5, which entered into force on January 1, will have a profound impact on many companies, mainly concert economy companies such as Uber and Lyft, by making it difficult to classify workers As independent contractors.

Uber is not interested in that. Previously, the company had declared its intention to argue in court that, even under the strictest classification of employees introduced by law, Uber drivers remain independent contractors.

"We believe that, given all the facts and circumstances … we believe we can make the test more difficult," Uber legal chief Tony West told reporters after the bill was passed. "We can pass the most difficult test to the satisfaction of the arbitrators and the courts that hear the problem."

Uber can still believe that, but just in case, he has also sued the State of California in a federal court along with Postmates and two concert economy workers to prevent the law from going into effect. The plaintiffs argue that AB5 is unconstitutional.

The legal arguments will be resolved in court, but the lawsuit may be even more notable for the narrative that counts. Not about Uber, but about the country in which it was founded. The suit has a subtle, but unintended purpose. It is a condemnatory testimony of the way of work, work and life of Americans.

Citing a 2016 study by Intuit, the company behind TurboTax and Quickbooks, about concert economy workers, plaintiffs write:

Such independent service providers, such as individual Claimants, can "integrate the work into their existing lifestyles, manage it along with other work and gather what amounts to a form of income insurance," thus obtaining the ability to "create their own financial stability. " . "

That sounds pretty good! But the study they cited had much more to say about how concert economics fit into American society, somewhat less flattering (my emphasis):

Add it all up, and there is a certain fragility underlying today's prosperity. About 41 percent of the people in the survey (of workers in the labor economy) reported having experienced financial difficulties during the past year, while only 34 percent said their income was more or less stable. About half of the workers on demand said they were motivated by financial difficulties, either as a main reason (19 percent) or as one of several reasons (32 percent) to look for work on demand.

As a result, many people have a desire and a financial and psychological need to have multiple sources of income. In an era in which pensions, unemployment benefits and other social services are changing, many Americans see work on demand as a way to create their own financial stability.

In short, millions of Americans are turning to application-based work because pensions, unemployment benefits and welfare are so minimal that they do not cover the basic costs of existence.

The economy of the concert is the replacement of our country for a social security network. Not only economic, but psychological. Perhaps one of the saddest statistics for me is that, because unemployment benefits are very scarce, one third of respondents felt that the concert economy job was "a backup" in case they lost their regular job.

But Uber goes one step further. Consider, for example, the fifth paragraph of the introduction of the suit. It is a paragraph about the myriad of people who could take advantage of work in the concert economy, as part of the presentation of the demand for why the concert economy is good for workers, consumers and the general public in general:

For example, Plaintiff Olson uses work on demand to supplement her primary income and at the same time make sure that she can always take care of her husband, who has multiple sclerosis, whenever she needs it. Plaintiff Perez uses the job on demand more regularly to earn a more substantial income than he had previously done as a truck driver, while continuing to reach all of his son's minor league games. Other parents also choose application-based references for the flexibility of working in children's soccer or ballet games. An aspiring comedian could choose to perform referred transportation services through an application to be able to attend an audition without consulting with his boss. A student may choose to use a referral delivery platform to earn money between classes. A retiree can use the references of an application to complement fixed income and for social interaction. A military spouse may choose to work in the economy on demand to help ease the burden of frequent relocation. Others could choose it as a way to complement “traditional” full-time work or to close the gap between salaried positions.2 In summary, these independent workers can work as much or as little as they want to accommodate the family, social commitments, Professional, academic and other.

Parents cannot be present for their children, young people cannot pursue their professional goals, without literally working for themselves for less money and without benefits. Why? Because it is understood that bosses are almost always morons, expecting full-time dedication even from part-time salaried workers.

A student needs hustle because the university, both public and private, costs tens of thousands of dollars a year, which leads entire generations to unsurpassed debt.

And even if you manage to get an expensive advanced degree and work for you, as Plaintiff Olson does, you must drive to Uber to earn extra money to care for your sick husband due to our obscene and morally disgusting health care system.

If you live long enough to retire, you are not yet retired, because a retiree needs to work for an application "for social interaction." In other words, older people living in independent single-family homes often isolate the suburbs that deprive them of regular encounters with other humans, whose children and grandchildren are too busy working until they die to spend time with them, are so alone that they drive Taxis just to talk to other people.

This is not an argument as to why Uber is good. It is an accusation of our society. It is a composite image of American misery, from the cradle to the grave.

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, Uber and his co-plaintiffs claim that they have "a constitutional right to exercise the occupation of their choice …" I will let the lawyers litigate if that is really a constitutional right. In any case, it is worth juxtaposing the mere affirmation of the rights that Americans apparently do not have: not being in debt to a sick relative, to an affordable education, to working full time and spending time with their children.

If those were also rights, then perhaps Uber's business would fail not because of an "incoherent statute" that can cause them to classify workers differently, but because of lack of low-wage contractors who, instead of filling the gaps in their lives with $ 30 billion application, find their lives sustainable and satisfying without it.

. (tagsToTranslate) concert economics (t) uber (t) AB5 (t) demands (t) American dystopia (t) Jalopnik