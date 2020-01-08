Uber's lawsuit against California may delay the blow of the new law

Loading...

NEW YORK – Riding giant Uber, together with delivery company Postmates, has sued California for a new law that aims to reclassify their drivers and deliverers as employees rather than contractors. The law, which came into force last week, could reverse the business models of the companies that formed the so-called “gig economy,” where contract workers use smartphone apps to do jobs that drive or deliver goods as often as they want.

Any changes that contribute to Uber’s costs can worry investors who are already worried about the company’s significant losses. From Monday, Uber shares have fallen by around 28% since the stock market introduction of the company in May 2019, although they won 6% in the first three trading days of 2020.

WHAT DOES CALIFORNIA’S NEW LAW REQUIRE FROM UBER AND OTHER COMPANIES?

The new law of California, AB5, creates the strictest test in the country to determine whether an employee is considered an employee. The law aims to give employees rights such as minimum wage, mileage allowance, paid sick leave, medical coverage and disability benefit for on-the-job injuries. It was designed to improve working conditions at companies that rely on contract agents such as Uber and Postmates.

HOW MANY CAN THE NEW DUTY COST UBER?

Uber currently believes that his drivers are correctly classified as independent contractors, so it has not changed its business model to offer drivers the benefits described above. If it were forced to classify its drivers as employees and to offer the benefits described in the new law, that would make it possible for Uber to cost $ 500 million annually, with an additional $ 40 million to $ 50 million in legal costs, said Dan Ives, director of equity research at Wedbush Securities.

WHAT CAN HAPPEN WITH THE UBER COMPANY IF THE NEW DUTY REMAINS?

The new law would probably increase the costs and prices for the giant rider, although his competitors would face similar problems.

Ives calls AB5 a “nightmare scenario” for Uber, which could play an important role in his business model. According to the current model, the company loses approximately $ 1 billion or more per quarter.

However, it is more likely that Uber and other gig economy companies will reach a middle ground with California lawmakers, said Tom White, senior vice president at D.A. Davidson, in a note to investors.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

In the complaint, Uber and Postmates asked the court to order a provisional order prohibiting the state from enforcing the new law. The court could schedule a hearing on that request in the coming weeks.

Uber also said it would link the lawsuit to another legal challenge submitted in December by groups representing freelance writers and photographers.

The lawsuit could also buy Uber time to close a deal with lawmakers and wave public opinion about the potential consequences of enforcing the law, White said. And while enforcement of the new law is stuck in court, the gig economy companies are operating normally, he said.

IF THE COURTS DO NOT RUN, WHAT ARE UBER’S OPTIONS?

Uber has vowed to spend $ 30 million this year to nullify the law at the polls in California if it does not receive concessions from lawmakers. Lyft and DoorDash have made similar commitments. Publicity from Uber’s lawsuit, which focuses on the potential negative impact on drivers and claims that the state has unfairly exempted some sectors, but not others, could help build support for the ballot.

Cathy Bussewitz, The Associated Press