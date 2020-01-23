Uber says it will be operational in Vancouver on Friday at 11 a.m.

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – The giant rider says drivers will be on their way less than 24 hours after they have been authorized to operate in Metro Vancouver.

In an e-mail to users, they say that cars will be in Vancouver on Friday morning.

Uber and Lyft both received a business permit from the City of Vancouver on Thursday afternoon, just a few hours after the provincial government approved them to operate on the Lower Mainland by the Passenger Transportation Board.

Because the companies have business permits in Vancouver, according to the licensing officials, the only journeys that start within the city limits. So people can travel from Vancouver to surrounding cities.

There is no message yet about when people who land at YVR can use one of the services to take them home from Richmond.

Other cities in the region still have to make announcements about permits.

Lyft will make an announcement on Friday at 8 a.m.

From Thursday evening reservations could not yet be booked through the app from both companies.