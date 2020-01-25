Uber 'respectfully' refuses Surreys' request to stop driving out of the city

SURREY (NEWS 1130) – Uber says they are not going backwards, despite threats from the Surrey office to stop greeting activities in the city.

In a statement released to NEWS1130, Uber says, “The Passenger Transportation Board and provincial government have given Uber all the necessary permits to permit Uber to continue operating in Metro Vancouver and in the city of Surrey.”

It adds: “We look forward to working with all councils on a path for the regional licensing of this new industry.”

Some councilors speculate that the directive came directly from Mayor Doug MacCallum, who is a vocal opponent of ride hailing.

In a statement Friday morning, McCallum said that the provincial approval of Uber and Lyft has not changed his position.

“What remains my main concern is the unfair advantage that has been created without taking into account the consequences for those who work in the taxi industry,” he explains.

“It’s no secret that a large percentage of taxi drivers live in Surrey and the modest wages they earn serve to support their families.”

McCallum claims that the taxi industry already meets all passenger needs.

After approving the services of Lyft and Uber, Prime Minister John Horgan said that the province’s approval means that Uber and Lyft cannot be kept outside of Surrey.

“Our legislation makes it quite clear that they cannot,” says Horgan.

“I respect Mr McCallum’s opinion on this, but we cannot limit the activities in Surrey as opposed to Coquitlam or Richmond. These companies will be able to operate in the lower mainland, they will be admitted by the Passenger Transportation Board and our legislation provides for this. “

In November 2018, the provincial government adopted legislation for sharing journeys, in particular preventing local authorities from banning vehicles for sharing journeys.