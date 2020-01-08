Loading...

Uber is making some interesting changes in California, but not for the usual reasons, apps are adding new features.

In an email that customers in the Golden State received, the ride-sharing giant unveiled a small handful of new features in the app. Uber in California is only attributed to “a new state” and now shows prices differently. In addition, users can determine preferred drivers and set some advantages of Uber Rewards.

The prices are shown as an estimated range and not as a set sum for anything other than trips with the Uber pool. You pay what the app calculates based on the time and distance traveled at the end of a journey, like a normal taxi.

Apart from that, every driver you rate with five stars becomes a “favorite driver”, a feature that was first announced in December. You can choose whether you want to ride from this point when they are nearby. At the other end of the spectrum, anyone you give a star to is completely banished from your Uber experience. Finally, some reward benefits, such as flexible cancellation of trips, have been canceled in California.

Although Uber’s email does not explicitly say so, these changes are pretty clearly designed to circumvent California’s new AB5 law, which came into force at the beginning of the new year. The idea was to give gig workers a better salary and basic benefits that go with being classified as an employee rather than an independent contractor.

Attempts to circumvent AB5 are currently well known. If the company can demonstrate that its employees are truly independent, they do not have to be counted as employees, which means that Uber does not have to pay them more money or offer benefits. Uber has been fighting for years to keep its freelance drivers on trial.

While it is easy for gig fans who are getting more and more precarious to consider AB5 a victory, its implementation has not been without victims so far. For example, hundreds of freelance bloggers at SB Nation suddenly lost their jobs in December.

It remains to be seen whether companies that rely on freelance work will adhere to AB5 in the long term or continue to find opportunities not to do so.

