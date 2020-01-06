Uber launched a secret project to target California drivers under the new labor law

Loading...

Don’t be fooled by his name. Uber’s “Luigi Project” is not a good thing.

The carpool company already presented the project in December under the guise of new features. However, a Washington Post report on Monday confirmed that Uber had internally classified the initiative as a “critical project on AB5,” a California job classification law that entered into force on January 1, 2020.

The new California law requires gig-based companies to treat their workers as salaried workers unless they can show that their contractors are truly independent. Simply put, Uber drivers are granted wages, benefits, and worker protection unless Uber can demonstrate that their drivers are “free from control and instruction” and that their work is outside of Uber’s “normal course of business”.

As our own Sasha Lekach already emphasized in December, the new functions – which have now been confirmed as products by “Project Luigi” – are intended to offer Uber drivers more freedom to operate and thus Uber’s argument that these drivers are independent will strengthen workers after the new one Law.

For example, Uber drivers in California may refuse driving requests from mid-January after displaying their destination, estimated travel time, and estimated earnings. Uber said these features would allow drivers to “earn on their own terms” and “build their business on (Ubers) platform”.

Uber’s top legal adviser said in September that California drivers had been successfully defended as independent contractors under AB5, and this new function supported their case.

“While we are confident that drivers are already correctly ranked, these product changes will further strengthen driver independence and preserve their ability to work when, where and how they want,” said Uber spokesman Noah Edwardsen of the Washington Post.

Uber filed a lawsuit against the state of California with food company Postmates on December 30, 2019 to question the constitutionality of the new law. This means that around 200,000 Californian Uber drivers are in limbo.

In the meantime, some experts and activists continue to advocate AB5 as a protective measure for gig workers.

Just to make that clear. AB5 stops the rip-off of large technology companies and some smaller hauliers that mislead drivers and others as “independent contractors”. Once an employee is an employee, he is covered by employee compensation, social security and overtime. https://t.co/GljOexDV0E

– Nelson Lichtenstein (@ NelsonLichtens1) January 1, 2020

AB 5 has been the most important state law for decades to eradicate widespread inequality by increasing wages for workers and holding companies accountable. Instead of following the law to provide basic protection and economic security to workers, 1 /

– California Labor Federation (@CaliforniaLabor), December 31, 2019

Uber, on the other hand, said it would continue to build “more products that help (drivers) grow (their) business.” But what that means for AB5 is so far in the air.