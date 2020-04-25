Uber is not available in Iceland (and how tourists and locals come)

There are many tourist attractions that Uber drivers will not love, but what if you travel somewhere that doesn’t even have Uber? As it turns out, Uber doesn’t work in Iceland, which may come as a surprise to those of us who are used to having the app on our phone wherever we go.

Iceland is a great place to go in the summer, so we need to be prepared for some modes of transportation. Since Uber is not available in Iceland, we are certainly curious to know how locals and tourists come. Read below to find out.

You can walk or bike through Reykjavik

There are many different ways you can explore a big city in Iceland and walking and cycling are two of them. These are definitely some of the simplest shipping options.

There are so many great things to do in Iceland and so much planning can go into your vacation. One of the best ways to see Iceland is to go to a big city like Reykjavik and walk. Travelade notes that there are many hills, but you can definitely reach many places on foot.

Travelade also mentions WOW bikes, which are purple, so they are not only functional and will allow you to see Iceland, but they will be very beautiful (and also photogenic). There are stations where you can exchange money by bike. You can pay for 30 minutes each time (it costs 350 ISK) and 500 ISK for each 30 minute period you want to add to your time. That sounds like a lot of fun.

What about buses?

Extreme Iceland is also talking about buses, which you can get in areas that are considered country as well as Reykjavik. One thing to note is that tourists visiting Iceland during the summer months (June to September) can pay for a “bus passport”. You can find bus terminals in Reykjavik that make things extremely easy and convenient. If you want to make this transfer even better, then an app, Straeto, will allow you to use your credit card so you don’t have to carry cash and you can also see itineraries and maps in this app.

According to Lonely Planet, the bus schedule is from seven in the morning until 11 p.m. or 12 p.m. Areas around Reykjavik are accessible by bus: Mosfellsbær, Seltjarnarnes, Hafnarfjöröur, Kópavogur and Garðabær.

You can definitely get some taxis

Lonely Planet says that while taxis will cost you a lot, this is definitely still an option. You can find a taxi if you are in a restaurant, bar or bus station (especially if it is Friday or Saturday night) and you should not leave tips for the driver.

Take a boat to see some cool attractions

Extreme Iceland has some great tips for tourists visiting Iceland: you can take a boat to see some cool sights.

You can visit the island of Grimsey, located in the north of Iceland, by boat, and you can also see the Westfjords by booking through Seatours. You have to take a boat to visit the Westman Islands (where tourists see puffins) and the Hornstrandir Nature Reserve (located in Westfjords), so it would be great to take advantage of this interesting mode of transportation.

When heading to Iceland, you will want to learn how to travel without Uber. Fortunately, these options will be convenient and will allow you to see the beautiful sights.

