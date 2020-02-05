Uber is licensed by California to restart self-driving car tests

A well-known name is back on the approved list for testing autonomous cars in California.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles added Uber Advanced Technologies Group on Wednesday morning because the newest company gave permission to test self-driving vehicles on public roads with a driver behind the wheel.

But just because Uber is allowed to test in his home state does not mean that it will jump back into the fight. The company canceled its CA permit at the end of March 2018, just a few weeks after one of its self-driving vehicles killed a woman in Arizona.

Uber has been testing his cars since the end of 2016 in the streets of San Francisco. When the program started there, the company was very different with co-founder Travis Kalanick.

But since the 49-year-old pedestrian Elaine Herzberg was murdered, Uber has slowly returned to the self-driving scene. That said, it’s still suspended for testing in Arizona.

In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesperson said: “San Francisco is a great city to gather important information about self-driving technology, given the complex and ever-changing environment. Although we have no update on when exactly we will continue testing, receiving our a test permit via the DMV in California is a crucial step in that direction in the home town of Uber. ”

Uber plans to check in with more supervisors before returning. In other cities, such as Pittsburgh and Dallas, self-driving Ubers only work in manual mode.

This time Uber is not in a hurry to become autonomous.

