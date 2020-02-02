Uber in Vancouver, a vehicle ban in SF and other car news

What if the future of cars contained less? That was the proposition that companies such as Uber and Lyft once proposed before research suggested that lift hailers travel more kilometers on the road than travel miles away. And yet: many people still think that improvements such as driving hail and autonomous vehicles can be a balm for terrible traffic, and that technological innovation plus regulations can lead to fewer emissions and less time behind the wheel. Last month, Vancouver (and the province of British Columbia) finally allowed hail to roam the streets, supported by fact-based rules that government officials hope will help the region’s transportation system. And just a little to the south, San Francisco officials are banning all private vehicles – including Ubers and Lyfts – from a road in the heart of the city.

In addition, we looked at the latest great financial data from Tesla and learned more about the safety of helicopters after the Kobe Bryant crash. It was a week ago; let’s catch you up.

Victory Troll of the week

Of course, the prize goes to Elon Musk, who found some time between running three companies, hitting vehicle production records, sending, ehm, short e-mails to reporters and winning in court to record and then an EDM to place a song on SoundCloud with the title ‘Don’ t doubt your vibe. “I can’t say this is my kind of music, but at least one person on the internet thinks it is more frightening. Please: open your ears and judge for yourself.

<noscript><iframe height="150" width="100%" sandbox="allow-scripts allow-same-origin" class="iframe-embed__content" title="Embedded Frame" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/752572219"></noscript>

Stat of the week: $ 760 billion

The cost of a five-year infrastructure plan proposed this week by House Democrats (because nothing else happened on Capitol Hill). That pile of money would go to investing in bridges, roads, railways and broadband, and set aside dollars to support the country’s infrastructure to prepare for climate change.

