Uber Eats workers drive with little support in Australia's dangerous air

Pharmacies and hardware stores across Australia are selling off masks as the bushfire crisis continues. Thick smoke has been covering big cities for weeks. The air quality reaches 20 times the hazard level in some places.

Sports events and music festivals were canceled. Mail delivery in the Australian capital Canberra has been discontinued. State governments advise people to stay indoors and urge employers to allow workers to either work indoors or stay at home.

For some, however, stopping work is not an option. Despite the perilous circumstances, people who rely on gig work earnings continue to deliver food for companies like Uber Eats and Deliveroo on bicycles.

“I need money … I have to work,” said Uber Eats driver Karina Sifuentes to Mashable. Sifuentes does not have a mask, but has no other job and is forced to continue eating in the smoke on a bicycle. “I try to work every day.”

Neither did she receive a mask from Uber Eats. So far, Uber Eats and Deliveroo, the two best-known food delivery services in Australia, have done little to help their drivers except send health warnings and point out that the decision to work on particularly smoky days is left to the driver. It’s a clear reminder that companies in the gig economy are still doing the bare minimum to protect their workers.

The Australian government has advised the public to reduce long or strenuous outdoor sports enjoyment and to try cycling only when the smoke level is low.

Greetings to my amazing @UberEats delivery man that he showed up in this smoke. He was wearing a scarf to protect himself. I wish I could tip him more than $ 5. Thanks a lot!

– Pidgo (@lizzysawrusrex), January 6, 2020

According to preliminary results from a survey by three Australian universities, 15.4 percent of gig workers believe that income is crucial to meet their basic needs. People with the highest likelihood include people with disabilities, the unemployed and those who do childbirth work.

“Based on these findings, many Australians rely on gig work to earn a living,” Victorian Labor Minister Tim Pallas said in a June 2019 press release. “It is critical that these workers have the right to fair pay and safe working conditions . “

Unfortunately, air pollution means that just being outside in an Australian city can be unsafe at the moment.

“Drivers traveling to Sydney and Melbourne with food have two options: working in dangerous conditions or not making money,” Michael Kaine, Secretary of the Transport Workers’ Union, said in a statement to Mashable. “This is not a choice anyone should make.”

The preliminary results of the survey were published in the same month. The Australian Ombudsman for Fair Work found that Uber drivers are more independent entrepreneurs than employees. As a result, gig workers are not entitled to a minimum wage, old-age pension or sick leave. As Kaine emphasized, some people “have little resources to save for opportunities such as inability to work”.

While California recently passed a law requiring gig workers to be treated as employees, such a classification is rare in the areas in which Uber operates. The company is also taking steps to reclassify its California workers.

Neither Uber Eats nor Deliveroo have announced plans to shut down their services during the continuing air threat. Instead, both have sent their drivers updates asking them to take air quality into account before work and to largely leave the assessment of working conditions to the workers.

“We shared important information about bush smoke and health with delivery partners and encouraged them to take this into account before we go online to deliver,” said a Uber spokesman, Mashable, via email. This information consists of NSW Health information sheets and instructions for visiting the NSW Air Quality Index website.

Deliveroo also monitors air quality in the affected cities and urges drivers not to log in if they feel unsafe and to exercise extra caution in the affected areas.

“We will continue to assess the situation and provide drivers with current weather and air quality information,” Deliveroo wrote in a statement to Mashable.

The company also said that if a driver decides not to work in an affected area, there will be no consequences, and that he “proactively calls drivers in the most affected areas to check how they feel and to make sure that they are you don’t have to sign in until you want to. “

“Driver safety is of the utmost importance to Deliveroo and we take all necessary measures to ensure a safe environment.”

Mashable received no response from DoorDash or Easi, but Philippa Hatton from TWU said that none of his staff had given advice.

I went to the door for dinner tonight and was greeted by a yellow sky and a guy holding my food while wearing a gas mask.

– Qughrongki (@xandrellii), January 5, 2020

While Uber Eats and Deliveroo are trying to keep employees up to date, some feel that these companies could do more.

“The only thing they do is send you a message, but maybe they should give you a mask or some other precaution,” said Cintia Guerrini, delivery agent at Uber Eats, to Mashable. Guerrini has received news from Uber Eats about air quality, but continues to work because she “needs the money”.

“For example, I received a message from Uber Eats today that I need to take air quality into account before shipping, but I’m still working,” said Guerrini. “I think no, smoke is not good for health, but there are many things that are not good. For example, smoking cigarettes is not good and I smoke. “

Delivery driver Bibek Sunar also told Mashable that he thought Uber Eats could supply masks. “As before, they provided us with the (insulated) bags so they can provide us with the safety equipment,” he said.

Sunar stopped working for a few days when the air was particularly dangerous, but continues to deliver smoke without a mask. Like the majority of delivery drivers Mashable spoke to, he has no other job. “I need to get some money on my expenses,” said Sunar.

Hello @ScottMorrisonMP – let me speak in a way that you seem to understand.

I have not contributed to your economy today.

Because of the air quality in Melbourne, I decided not to go out or work. I don’t want gig economy drivers to work in the smoke without intellectual property rights, so no @ubereats.

– TimeTravel with #NightTerrasse (@PetraElliott) January 6, 2020

Kaine dismissed Uber and Deliveroo’s responses as “pent-up government warnings,” saying that it was simply not good enough.

Neither company has changed its approach to air pollution since BuzzFeed News reported in early December, despite the ongoing threat.

“This short-sighted advice is only good if you can afford to keep the roof over your head,” Kaine said in a statement to Mashable. “Companies fail to provide financial support to workers by refusing to provide safety equipment such as masks or by providing drivers who cannot work for health and safety reasons.”

The warnings do not necessarily have to convey the message and protect the drivers. Benjamin Zorro, a Uber Eats Delivery driver who worked “almost daily” in smoke, told Mashable that he believed the smoke was only dangerous for pregnant or elderly people. “It’s not dangerous for people who are in good shape,” said Zorro.

In fact, the Australian Medical Association has warned that prolonged exposure to smoke can lead to serious illnesses even in healthy people.

@Deliveroo_AU Given the sometimes dangerous smoke in Sydney, your drivers cannot get adequate respiratory support. How can you work in safe conditions? I gave a visibly desperate driver a mask yesterday, it’s terrible! @sallymcmanus @unionsaustralia

– Stafford (@staffordvp), December 2, 2019

Zorro told Mashable that Uber Eats could increase the amount it pays to deliverers so they don’t have to work in the smoke for so long. However, the company does not appear to have any such plans. Deliveroo also told Mashable that it “will never provide an incentive in response to an air quality warning”.

This is understandable to a certain extent, as higher wages can cause people to deliver in the smoke when they wouldn’t otherwise. Although there is a number of dangers in other industries, researchers like Dr. Robert Hughes questioned the ethics of offering them at all.

Hughes, however, makes an exception for workers who need to pay for peril to cover their basic needs. “(A) A job offer that includes an explicit or implicit risk compensation is morally acceptable … (if) the risk compensation is required to achieve a very good result, such as employee survival,” he wrote in Business Ethics Quarterly ,

If you don’t offer a higher salary in dangerous conditions, those who have to continue earning will be exposed to these conditions longer. Work was slow in January, according to Guerrini, as many potential customers are still on vacation.

“For example (I made $ 25) and started three hours ago,” said Guerrini, showing Mashable the total amount in her app. (Australia’s national minimum wage is $ 19.49 an hour.) “It’s not good, but it’s money.”

I just ordered ubereats and the man was on a bike. @uber we have toxic smoke here, why are you allowing people to work in these conditions.

– blak gay bo h8s gammin cnts (@Tarneen) January 3, 2020

In Coburg there is a very dystopian mood when a postie with a dust mask drives through the drifting smoke. Even more than it was an Uber Eats delivery driver without a mask last week. Before #globalwarming, we’re all the same, but some are more equal than others.

– Mark Scruby (@markscruby) January 14, 2020

In response to the dangerous air conditions, some Australians overturn delivery men who defy the smoke. Australia does not have a tip culture, so such gestures are not the norm.

But even though they are fighting their way through the smoke, many drivers who deliver food still think of those who are most directly affected by the bushfires in Australia.

When asked if he had any other concerns, Sunar asked people to donate “as much as possible” to the Australian firefighters and those affected by the fire, adding that he had already done so.

“I hope the fires will end soon,” said Guerrini.