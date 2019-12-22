Uber co-founder sells 90% of its shares

Loading...

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick has sold shares of the elevator sharing platform worth more than $ 2.5 billion in recent weeks (3, $ 6 billion), more than 90% of its shares, reports the Wall Street Journal.

According to the financial daily, if Kalanick continued to sell at this rate, he would be completely rid of his Uber shares in a few days.

Travis Kalanick dumped his Uber shares at a rapid pace, Credit: Bloomberg

The former CEO of Uber started to get rid of his shares in early November, about six months after the company went public, at a time when he and others original investors were not allowed to sell their shares on the stock exchange.

For now, the reasons why Kalanick sold its stake in the elevator sharing service which it co-founded and which it was forced to leave in 2017 under pressure from investors due to a number of scandals within Uber, have not been explained.