Uber approved to restart self-drive testing in California

Uber is the latest company to grant California permission to test self-driving vehicles – with a trained human driver who is still present.

Reuters reports that California’s Department of Motor Vehicles granted Uber approval on Wednesday, February 5. The approval was granted to the Uber Advanced Technologies Group (ATG), which is tasked with developing a successful and safe self-driving technology for the company.

“Before we begin testing self-driving vehicles on our test track or on public roads, we create an operational design area (ODD) that captures the specific conditions under which our self-driving system operates, including where and when,” so Uber ATG website says. “At Uber ATG we strive to test our system safely and responsibly. Defining and executing a predefined ODD that aligns our daily operational efforts with the capabilities of our system is critical to these efforts. “

Uber told Digital Trends that testing in San Francisco would begin at a time to be determined, but in the near future.

“San Francisco is a great city to gather key insights into self-driving technology in a complex and ever-changing environment. Although we don’t know exactly when we’ll resume autonomous testing, obtaining our test approval from California’s DMV is a critical step in that direction in Uber’s hometown, ”said a Uber spokesman.

Uber’s approval to start testing again marks the most recent part of a series of small steps towards resuming full test operations, as operations ceased in March 2018 when one of his cars was 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg in Tempe, Arizona , killed. The vehicle had a security driver behind the wheel, but neither the technology nor the security driver noticed Herzberg when crossing a street at night.

Uber ATG also received permission to re-test in other cities such as Dallas, Washington, DC, Pittsburgh and Toronto.

Although Uber reportedly lost $ 8.5 billion last year, revising its self-driving tests in even more cities could accelerate the company not only as one of the top carpooling opportunities, but also as a leader in autonomous driving technologies.

