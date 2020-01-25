Uber and Lyft are officially running in British Columbia

The people of Vancouver, British Columbia, no longer have to feel excluded when traveling with a passenger. Anyone who goes out this weekend can finally grab a house from Uber or Lyft in the early morning.

Less than 24 hours after both passenger companies were given the go-ahead for operations in Vancouver, their respective apps officially went live, Global News reports.

Heads up #Vancouver, we officially landed! 🚗

Now you are 2am and 8am and at 5pm you can have a Lyft in your favorite bar, in your grandmother’s house, in the museum, in the market, in the Rogers Arena, on a bridge, on the dam, in a park … wherever. It’s all in the app. pic.twitter.com/h35oop7lfu

– Lyft (@lyft) January 24, 2020

Believe it or not, Vancouver is the last major city in North America that has never had access to either service.

Global News indicates that although the PTB (Passenger Transportation Board) has approved drivers for operation in Whistler and Lower Mainland, Vancouver is the only city to have issued business licenses to date.

Drivers can only pick up passengers within Vancouver, but they can still take drivers to locations throughout the region.

As reported by Quartz, Uber had a short stay in Vancouver in 2012, but was closed months later. The local transportation authority had told the company that it would be subject to the same regulations as limousine services by charging a minimum of $ 75 per tip.

After years of trying to reverse the decision, PTB Uber finally approved to operate in parts of British Columbia. And they decided to record Lyft too.

Given that carpooling has become such a common form of transportation, almost every city is expected to offer at least one of the two.

But it comes with a fair share of problems. Quartz illuminates a variety of different cities around the world that have had problems with both Uber and Lyft, forcing regulators to take action.

The list includes everything that has led New Jersey to punish the company $ 640 million for unpaid labor taxes for its drivers, Seattle must have a driver minimum wage, and taxes per trip must be raised too enthusiastically) and much more.

Only time will tell what problems can arise when starting carpooling in Vancouver. For now, people living in the city don’t seem to think so far ahead of social media. You’re probably just happy to finally be able to say the words “Let’s just take an Uber”.