VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Uber and Lyft approved to work in Metro Vancouver.

The Passenger Transportation Board approved the ride hailing companies for the Lower Mainland and Whistler.

“The approval of the PTB is one of the last steps before Uber is able to make reliable, safe and affordable journeys in Metro Vancouver. We hope to start very soon as soon as we have obtained a business permit from the city of Vancouver and have purchased an insurance policy from ICBC, ”says Michael van Hemmen, head of Uber in Western Canada.

Both shipping companies still have to apply for business permits.

“We work closely with municipalities to ensure that we have our business licenses in order to work. Once these have been approved, we intend to announce our first work area, give our first ride and launch our service. We can’t wait to see the new ways in which Vancouverites explore their city as soon as they have a Lyft ride within reach, “says Peter Lukomskyj, Lyft’s general manager for B.C.

This comes after years of waiting and promises from the provincial government.

More to come.